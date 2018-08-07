Farmer kills self as daughter gives birth 35 days after marriage in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A 58-year-old farmer Dharmathupatti village committed suicide by consuming poison after his 21-year-old daughter delivered a baby boy just 35 days after her marriage.

The incident occurred near Reddiarchattiram, on Sunday.

Sources said the farmer, Muniappan, got his 21-year-old daughter married to a flower vendor in Chennai, on July 1.

His son-in-law stayed with his daughter for a few days and then left for Chennai, said the sources. His daughter stayed back with the parents.

Meanwhile, the girl complained of stomach pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Dindigul, where she delivered a premature baby on August 4, said the sources. The entire family went into shock.

The girl’s husband, who returned from Chennai, could not digest the fact and went back the same day, the sources added.

Unable to face the situation, Muniappan, on Sunday, reportedly consumed pesticide and was taken to a government hospital. However, he succumbed on the way. The Reddiarchattiram police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.