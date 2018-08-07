Home States Tamil Nadu

Film celebrities mourn the death of political and cultural icon M Karunanidhi

M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. He was 94.

Published: 07th August 2018 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. He was 94.

The 'Kalaignar' as he was fondly called was also a prolific literary figure with a career spanning six decades in screenwriting, poetry and theatre.

Reacting to the death of the 'Parashakti' writer and political stalwart, artists expressed their sadness at his demise.

Superstar Rajinikanth:

"My beloved Kalaignar has passed away. This is a black day in my life. May his soul rest in peace," says superstar Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ | How national leaders react to DMK supremo Karunanidhi's death

Actor R Madhavan:

Film industry expert Ramesh Bala:

Actor Siddharth:

Riteish Deshmukh:

Actor Lakshmi Manchu:

Actor Kiccha Sudeep:

Actor Khushbu Sundar:

..

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi death M Karunanidhi DMK Rajinikanth Khushbu Sundar Riteish Deshmukh Siddharth Kiccha Sudeep

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day