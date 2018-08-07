Film celebrities mourn the death of political and cultural icon M Karunanidhi

By Online Desk

M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. He was 94.

The 'Kalaignar' as he was fondly called was also a prolific literary figure with a career spanning six decades in screenwriting, poetry and theatre.

Reacting to the death of the 'Parashakti' writer and political stalwart, artists expressed their sadness at his demise.

Superstar Rajinikanth:

என்னுடைய கலைஞர் மறைந்த இந்த நாள் என் வாழ்நாளில் நான் மறக்க முடியாத ஒரு கருப்பு நாள்.



அவருடைய ஆன்மா சாந்தி அடையட்டும் — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) 7 August 2018

"My beloved Kalaignar has passed away. This is a black day in my life. May his soul rest in peace," says superstar Rajinikanth.

Actor R Madhavan:

Saddened hearing the demise of one of this Nations Most dynamic leader and writer. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the entire party,family and supporters. pic.twitter.com/8cayC1tCAD — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) 7 August 2018

Film industry expert Ramesh Bala:

An Era has come to an end in Tamil Nadu.. A Man who dedicated 80 years of his life to public service is no more..#RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/0Roh6SCL4Q — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 7 August 2018

Actor Siddharth:

The Last #Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM #MKarunanidhi was an incomparable man. #TamilNadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language #Tamil will miss #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) 7 August 2018

Riteish Deshmukh:

Actor Lakshmi Manchu:

One of the most senior veteran politician and a great soul, Karunanidhi sir left us today. We salute your contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu as a state, to its literature & the film industry as a screen writer. My hearfelt condolences to the family. #RIPKalaignar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) 7 August 2018

Actor Kiccha Sudeep:

The country will always remember this Amazing personality and Leader ,,,Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji for his huge contribution to Tamil Nadu.

RIP sir. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) 7 August 2018

Actor Khushbu Sundar:

The Son of the Sun has set, never to rise again.. — khushbusundar..and it's NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP.. (@khushsundar) 7 August 2018

This was the last pic I had taken with him a little over a month ago..never knew this will be the last time I will be seeing the great Leader..will miss you Appa.. pic.twitter.com/9LJexC5EZ4 — khushbusundar..and it's NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP.. (@khushsundar) 7 August 2018

