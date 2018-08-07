Film celebrities mourn the death of political and cultural icon M Karunanidhi

By Online Desk
M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. He was 94.
The 'Kalaignar' as he was fondly called was also a prolific literary figure with a career spanning six decades in screenwriting, poetry and theatre.
Reacting to the death of the 'Parashakti' writer and political stalwart, artists expressed their sadness at his demise.
Superstar Rajinikanth:
"My beloved Kalaignar has passed away. This is a black day in my life. May his soul rest in peace," says superstar Rajinikanth.
