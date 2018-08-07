Government buses to get safer in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of measures to improve the safety of bus transportation, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to fit wide-angle mirrors in all state-owned buses so as to enable the drivers to view the blind spots at the rear side of the buses.

Transport Secretary PWC Davidar issued an order recently, directing the state transport corporations to commence the works to provide additional safety feature for bus drivers. “To eliminate the blind spots, wide-angle mirror, close- proximity mirror and blind-spot mirror will be installed in all government buses,” reads the order.

“We could not view the vehicles coming behind mostly. Particularly, two-wheelers and commercial vans often get hit by the government buses when they overtake the buses on the national highways and city roads because of poor visibility of rear view,” said R Shanmugan, a driver with TNSTC, Villupuram.

According to official records, as many as 16,157 persons were killed in road accidents in 2017 out of which 1,247 persons died in accidents involving government buses. Similarly, in 2016 out of 17, 218 fatalities, government buses accounted for 1,373 deaths.

The government buses account for 7-8 per cent of road accident deaths in the State every year.

The official note of the Transport department has revealed the government paid `137 crore towards compensation for road accident deaths between 2011 and 2017.

The eight transport corporations operate about 19, 490 buses a day, catering for about 1.9 crore passengers a day.

Sources said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had earmarked 10 per cent of funds allocated to State roads under Central Road Fund for safety works.

“The mirrors would be installed using the funds allotted to improve the road safety,” added official sources.

However, P Balakrishnan, president, State Transport Employees Union (CITU), MTC, said the government was trying to hoodwink the commuters and workers by introducing additional mirrors. “Without replacing the over-aged buses and eradicating the corruption in bus maintenance, bus accidents will not come down,” he said.