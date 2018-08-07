Home States Tamil Nadu

Here's why M Karunanidhi named his son Stalin

Karunanidhi wanted to call his son Ayyadurai, because the leader of the Dravidian movement Periyar was called Ayya, and Durai was the name of C N Annadurai, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Late Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi with his son MK Stalin. (File photo | EPS)

'Stalin' was interestingly a last-minute decision by his father occasioned by the death of the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Karunanidhi wanted to call his son Ayyadurai, because the leader of the Dravidian movement Periyar was called Ayya, and Durai was the name of C N Annadurai, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

However, on the day of his birth in March 1953, Kalaignar was attending a condolence meeting for Russian Communist party leader.

On learning about the birth of a boy about which Karunanidhi was informed during a speech, he instantly announced that he will be naming his son after the Communist leader.

Earlier this year in January DMK working president had urged the people of Tamil Nadu to give Tamil names to their children. While addressing a gathering at a marriage function in Chennai, he revealed how he got his non-Tamil name.

