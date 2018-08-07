How national leaders react to DMK supremo Karunanidhi's death

By Online Desk

M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his least on Tuesday in Chennai. The 94-year-old political stalwart was suffering from various ailments for a long time.

"Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," said a press release from Kauvery Hospital where he was admitted in.

Tamil Nadu government has declared one-week mourning and public holiday on Wednesday to mark the demise of former Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi.

Here is how national leaders reacted to the former CM's death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of Karunanidhi:

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.



We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 7 August 2018

I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cbMiMPRy7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 7 August 2018

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister:

தமிழ்நாட்டின் முன்னாள் முதலமைச்சரும், இந்தியாவின் மிக மூத்த அரசியல்வாதியும், தற்போது சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினராகவும் உள்ள கலைஞர் திரு.மு.கருணாநிதி அவர்கள் உடல் நலக்குறைவால் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி இன்று காலமானார் என்ற செய்தியை அறிந்து மிகுந்த வேதனை அடைந்தேன். — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) 7 August 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to the news on Twitter:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi. CM offered condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/TrnwcXoXCI — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 7 August 2018

India has lost a great son, says Rahul Gandhi:

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 7 August 2018

Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy:

World Tamil Leader who has been champion for poor&downtrodden Dr.Kalaignar is no more. He played active politics in TN & across India. He was instrumental to create Prime Ministers in India. It's a great loss to people of TN & India. I condole his death. #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) 7 August 2018

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav:

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. His passing is a great loss to the nation. May his soul rest in peace. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 7 August 2018

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that Karunanidhi influenced his State's & the National politics like few others.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.60 years a legislator,5 times CM & a pillar of many coalitions at the Centre,he influenced his State's & the National politics like few others. My deepest condolences to his family & admirers.He will be missed deeply. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) 7 August 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh:

Kalaignar Karunanidhi was a seasoned leader who dedicated himself in service to the poor and needy. He was a powerful voice of the marginalised section of our society. India mourns his demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 7 August 2018

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar:

Sharad Pawar:

Saddened to know about the demise of DMK President and former CM of Tamilnadu M. Karunanidhi. He will be always remembered as a leader of masses in the Indian political realm. My heartfelt condolences with his family. May his soul rest in peace. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) 7 August 2018

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu:

I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. #Karunanithi pic.twitter.com/a8rZsW9fDz — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) 7 August 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister:

Pained to hear about the sudden demise of Shri Karunanidhi ji.

He was most popular leader in Tamil Nadu’s politics.

A known writer who always stressed on social reforms.

My heartfelt tributes to this great leader and condolences to his family & lakhs of followers! pic.twitter.com/5WmyhuWEhB — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) 7 August 2018

The mortal remains of DMK president M Karunanidhi will be taken to Gopalapuram residence first.