Home States Tamil Nadu

How national leaders react to DMK supremo Karunanidhi's death

M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his least on Tuesday in Chennai. The 94-year-old political stalwart was suffering from various ailments for a long time. 

Published: 07th August 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President and Chief Minister M Karunanidhi addressing a gathering. (EPS)

By Online Desk

M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo breathed his least on Tuesday in Chennai. The 94-year-old political stalwart was suffering from various ailments for a long time. 

"Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," said a press release from Kauvery Hospital where he was admitted in.

Tamil Nadu government has declared one-week mourning and public holiday on Wednesday to mark the demise of former Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi.

Here is how national leaders reacted to the former CM's death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of Karunanidhi:

ALSO READ | Celebrities mourn the death of political and cultural icon M Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacted to the news on Twitter: 

India has lost a great son, says Rahul Gandhi:

ALSO READ | PM Modi mourns DMK chief Karunanidhi's death, calls him a deep-rooted mass leader

Puducherry CM V Narayanaswamy:

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav:

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweeted that Karunanidhi influenced his State's & the National politics like few others.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar:

Sharad Pawar: 

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu:

Maharashtra Chief Minister:

The mortal remains of DMK president M Karunanidhi will be taken to Gopalapuram residence first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi death M Karunanidhi DMK Twitter reaction Kauvery Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day