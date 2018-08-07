Karunanidhi: Life in politics

By Online Desk

Birth: 3 June 1924

Joined politics at the young age of 14

Arignar Anna established the DMK party on 17th September 1949

Kalaignar was entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading the campaigns and garnering support among the people of Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi's foray into Tamil Nadu politics began with his participation in the Kallakudi agitation in 1953.

First elected to Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in 1957 from Kulithalai seat of Tiruchirappalli district

After the demise of Arignar Anna, Dr Kalaignar was elected as the party president 1969

In 1979, he struck an alliance with Indira’s Congress against MGR’s ADMK-Janata combine.

Breaks alliance with Rajiv Gandhi in 1984

Swings into the National Front, an anti-Congress formation.

Party swept aside in 1989 general elections

Karunanidhi ensures a berth for nephew, Murasoli Mara in the V P Singh cabinet.

DMK chief emerged as an important player in the United Front between 1996 and 1998

Kalignar went one step ahead in 1999 when he became a minister in Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's cabinet.

In 2001 the Jayalalitha led AIADMK government arrests Karunanidhi was arrested on charges of corruption along with Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran.

The arrest took place in a dramatic manner with Kalignar being arrested at 2:00 am with police dragging him off his residence.

In 2004 the grand old Dravidian party won in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and helped Congress-led UPA to form government at the Centre.

The DMK came back in power in 2006 for the sixth time with Kalignar Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the fifth time.

In 2009 the DMK repeated the 2004 Lok Sabha success and again played a key role in forming the second UPA government.

In 2009 Karunanidhi had undergone spinal surgery and was confined to the wheelchair permanently.

A. Raja resigns as the Telecom Minister amid allegations of corruption in the 2G scam in 2010.

Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi also named as one of the accused in the 2G scam was arrested later in 2011.

The DMK chief won the 2011 assembly election for the 12 th consecutive time from Thiruvarur.

Thalaivar Kalaignar named M K Stalin as the working president of DMK in 2013 thus making him his apparent.

In August 2016 the DMK chief made his second appearance in the assembly since J. Jayalalitha led AIADMK government came to power.

In December 2016 Thalaivar was admitted to the Kauvery hospital due to difficulty in breathing but was discharged after treatment.

May 2017 Kalignar celebrated his 93 rd birthday after recovering from tracheotomy and regaining his speech.

October 2017 the DMK chief M Karunanidhi made his first public appearance after a year at an exhibition in Chennai.

April this year Kalignar visited the DMK party office for the last time.

28 July 2018 at 1:30 am the DMK chief rushed to Kauvery hospital after his blood pressure fell drastically.