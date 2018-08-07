Karunanidhi, the man who never gave up

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1936, a 12-year-old boy barged into the office of the headmaster of the Tiruvarur high school. “Who are you? What do you want?” the headmaster, Kasturi Iyengar, asked as he rose from his seat. In the next few minutes, the boy convinced Iyer to admit him to Class V at the school even though seats had already been filled. He threatened suicide and pleaded he wouldn’t be able to face anyone in his village of Thirukkuvalai, if he failed to gain admission. Muthuvel Karunanidhi, five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, 13-time MLA and 10-time president of the DMK, recounted how he had won perhaps his first battle with society at that tender age in his autobiography *Nenjukku Neethi* (Justice to the heart).

It was this spirit that Karunanidhi displayed in his 94 years of life, right until his last breath. It is this spirit that lakhs of supporters counted on as they braved the elements and kept vigil, some outside the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet where he died on Tuesday, others at party offices, street corners and even temples, praying that the life-long atheist would live to fight another day. Indeed, as he battled age-related illnesses from September 2016, the former chief minister had surprised many, time and again, even after he became mostly confined to his Gopalapuram residence.

Born to Ayyathurai Muthuvel, a farmer, and Anjugam on June 3, 1924 in Thirukkuvalai, Nagapattinam district, Karunandhi’s demise will not be seen as the death of an individual but as an end of an era. So closely was his life was intertwined with Tamil Nadu’s fortunes that his story is almost a pale reflection of the State’s. Karunanidhi would study only for three years in the school at which he had fought so hard to gain admission but the lesson of ‘Panagal Arasar’ (Raja of Panagal, as Raja Sir Panaganti Ramarayaningar was referred), learnt in Class V was one he never forgot. The Raja was a founding-leader of the Justice Party which was formed on the anti-Brahminical plank by leaders disgruntled at the domination of Brahmins in the Congress. It served as a precursor to the Dravida Kazhagam, founded by ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, and its political off-shoots, the DMK and AIADMK.

A public speech by Pattukotai Azhagiri, a frontline leader of the DK, attracted the young Karunanidhi and inspired him to start a manuscript magazine named ‘Manava Nesan’. By 14, he was leading a student rally through the streets of Thiruvarur against the imposition of Hindi. In 1942, just 18, he launched a magazine 'Murasoli' as a pamphlet. It later became a daily and still serves as the DMK's party newspaper. A year later, he joined Kudiyarasu, a weekly magazine published by Periyar, as a sub-editor.

It was his felicity with language that helped him gain the spotlight in his initial years. His writings in Tamil attracted the attention of both Periyar and CN Annadurai, the doyens of the Dravidian movement. Karunanidhi was 25 when Annadurai launched the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 1949, after splitting from the DK over a variety of differences. His literary skills were extremely significant to the party and the movement, first as a playwright and later as a film script writer. By the 1950s, he was among the most sought-after in the film industry business, his seminal work in Parasakthi (1952, starring Sivaji Ganesan) arguably laying out the ideology of the Dravidian movement. His command over Tamil soon found him a place in the propaganda wing of the DMK. His leadership at the Kallakudi protest in 1953, and subsequent imprisonment, made him among those the party could not afford to ignore when it contested the 1957 assembly election.

Karunanidhi was one of the 15 DMK MLAs who won in the 1957 elections. By 1960, he was treasurer of the party and the third most important person in the DMK. In the 1962 assembly polls, he was the only one of the 15 DMK MLAs to be returned to the House, with even Anna losing his seat. As the senior MLA for his party, Karunanidhi's seemed almost invincible (he has never personally lost an election). When the party finally tasted power in 1967 with an overwhelming majority, party leader Annadurai credited Karunanidhi's fundraising to meet election expenses. Karunanidhi had overshot Anna’s `10 lakh target to collect `11 lakh, leading Anna to refer to him as "Thiruvalar 11 latcham" (Mr 11 lakhs) when he introduced his as a candidate in the election. Karunanidhi was made Public Works Minister, a key portfolio that made him the third most powerful man in Annadurai's cabinet.

After Annadurai's death in 1969, V R Nedunchezhiyan, who was the number two in the party and government, had to give way to the much younger Karunanidhi, who had worked to gain the overwhelming support of cadres and general body members, including the actor-turned politician M G Ramachandran. Thus, without any family background in politics or wealth or support of any dominant caste group, Karunanidhi rose from being an ordinary member of DMK in 1949 to becoming its president and the state's Chief Minister in just 20 years in 1969 through wit and clever maneuvering. But what made Karunanidhi most remarkable was his success in retaining control over the party over the next five decades, including through the years in which the DMK lost consecutive elections when Karunanidhi’s dear friend-turned-bete noire MGR held office. MGR remained an insurmountable force until his demise in 1987.

How can one explain the sway of such a man? He did not enjoy the charismatic image that MGR earned through his filmstardom. Karunanidhi was left to wield only realpolitik. Under Karunanidhi’s leadership, the party registered a resounding victim in 1971 winning 184 out of 203 seats and effectively decimating Congress in the State. It was this regime which reveals the blueprint of Karunanidhi's political approach. When MGR, after his expulsion from the party, formed the rival Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Karunanidhi attempted to promote his eldest son M K Muthu, born to his first wife Padmavathi (by then deceased), to counter the filmstar. Muthu acted in a few films imitating MGR's gestures. The experiment failed miserably; MGR could not be ‘replicated’. Muthu was the first of member of his family that Karunanidhi would actively project as the party's face.

This term also saw allegations of graft against Karunanidhi with the Sarkaria commission indicting him of corruption in the Veeranam project. However, what also stood out was his courage in opposing the Emergency, against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi finally dismissed his government in 1976, citing corruption charges. In the subsequent 1977, the electorate gave a resounding victory to MGR and his ADMK. Interestingly, Karunanidhi joined hands with Indira Gandhi again in 1980 and made his ally at the Centre dismiss MGR's government. Despite his beliefs in the rights of the states, realpolitik came first. Unfortunately, for the DMK, the ADMK-led alliance improved its tally to 162, 18 more seats than in 1977, and returned to power.

Meanwhile, Karunanidhi, working hard to keep the party together, started promoting another son, M K Stalin, who had gained prominence in 1975 when he was imprisoned during the Emergency. The DMK finally returned to power in 1989, but the government was dismissed in 1991, months before the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

It was only in 1996 that he could again enjoy a full five-year-term as Chief Minister. In the post-liberalisation era, the State, under his rule, witnessed witnessed massive industrial growth and the face of Chennai's southern suburbs changed. The State became a significant economic hub. For, the first time highways in the State were built on a Built-Operate-Transfer basis and infrastructure projects were implemented at speed unimaginable until then. The State also got its first IT park – TIDEL Park. It also became clear that Stalin would be Karunanidhi's political heir, with the former being elected as Mayor of Chennai. Still, in 2001, his party was defeated by the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK. The Jayalalithaa government slapped corruption cases against Karunanidhi, who was subjected to a dramatic midnight arrest.

For the 2006, the DMK’s election manifesto that promised free TVs and rice at Rs 1/Kg, became a trend-setter, luring voters and burdening the exchequer. Soon, promises of the manifesto were replicated by his rivals and other regional parties too. Karunanidhi reached the peak of his influence when his party became an important player in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014. Though his party bagged key ministries at the Centre, he managed not to share the State government with Congress. But it was at the peak of his influence that he faced his most severe challenges. The rise of many family members in the party hurt the DMK’s image. Dayanidhi Maran, older son M K Alagiri and daughter M K Kanimozhi hogged the limelight. His party leaders were embroiled in corruption charges, most notably his protege A Raja in the 2G spectrum scam. Kanimozhi had to spend six months in jail and her all-powerful father could do little to help. A trial court subsequently acquitted Kanimozhi and all others named by CBI in the scam and an appeal is pending in a higher court.

The 2011 State assembly election was widely seen as a mandate against the perceived widening grip of Karunanidhi's extended family in every sphere – including Kollywood, television and real estate. Much to the surprise of many, Jayalalithaa overcame the anti-incumbency factor and won the 2016 assembly elections.

Three consecutive electoral failures in the sunset of life, might have felled a lesser man. But Karunanidhi spoke confidently, even in 2016, of returning to power. In or out of power, his schedule remained mostly unchanged -- meeting people and writing every single day -- till his health declined. Even then, supporters were overjoyed by his rare visits out, with photographs of him playing with his grandchildren thrilling many. Indeed, his family, feuding sons and a daughter born of his second and third wives -- Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal respectively -- and grand-nephews Dayanidhi and Kalanidhi Maran, long seen as his greatest weakness, closed ranks and made amends in his last days, as illness left him incapacitated.

Of all things, Karunanidhi will be most remembered for ensuring 69% reservation in the state, which changed the social landscape of Tamil Nadu even if did not end oppression of Dalits. Critics point out that Karunanidhi did not acknowledge certain atrocities against Dalits, such as the Udumalpet Sankar honour killing, fearing the loss of votes of the intermediate castes. Nonetheless, as part of his commitment to the Dravidian ideology, he brought temples under government control and made efforts to open them up to 'archakars' from all communities. Of all his beliefs, he remained most committed to his devotion to and promotion of the Tamil language and ensured that Hindi would not be imposed on Tamil Nadu. His pride in his Tamil identity and language, positions on State rights and views on social justice -- though often giving way to realpolitik in governance -- nonetheless have resonated among many, despite age and regional barriers, to leave a legacy not easily wished away.