Karunanidhi: The scriptwriter who shaped political landscape of Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

Birth: 3 June, 1924

Joined politics at the young age of 14

On 17th September, 1949, Arignar Anna established the DMK party

Kalaignar was entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading the campaigns and garnering support among the people of Tamil Nadu.

In 1953 Karunanidhi's foray into Tamil Nadu politics began with his participation in the Kallakudi agitation.

First elected to Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in 1957 from Kulithalai seat of Tiruchirappalli district

Kalaignar was elected as the party president in 1969, after the demise of Arignar Anna,

In 1979, he struck an alliance with Indira’s Congress against MGR’s ADMK-Janata combine.

Broke alliance with Rajiv Gandhi in 1984

Swung into the National Front, an anti-Congress formation.

Party swept aside in 1989 general elections

Karunanidhi ensures a berth for nephew, Murasoli Mara in the V P Singh cabinet.

Between 1996 and 1998 DMK chief emerged as an important player in the United Front.

Kalignar went a step ahead in 1999 when he became a minister in Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's cabinet.

In 2001 the Jayalalitha-led AIADMK government got Karunanidhi arrested on corruption charges along with son Stalin and nephew Dayanidhi Maran.

The arrest which left the entire country shell-shocked took place in a dramatic manner with Kalaignar being arrested at 2:00 am with police dragging him off his residence in July, 2001.

In 2004, the grand old Dravidian party won in all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and helped Congress-led UPA to form government at the Centre.

The DMK came back in power in 2006 for the sixth time with Kalaignar Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the fifth time.

In 2009, the DMK repeated the 2004 Lok Sabha success and again played a key role in forming the second UPA government.

In 2009, Karunanidhi underwent spinal surgery and was confined to the wheelchair permanently.

A. Raja resigns as the Telecom Minister amid allegations of corruption in the 2G scam in 2010.

Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi also named as one of the accused in the 2G scam was arrested later in 2011.

The DMK chief won the 2011 assembly election for the 12th consecutive time from Thiruvarur.

Thalaivar Kalaignar named M K Stalin as the working president of DMK in 2013 thus making him his apparent.

In August 2016 the DMK chief made his second appearance in the assembly since J. Jayalalitha led AIADMK government came to power.

In December 2016 Thalaivar was admitted to the Kauvery hospital due to difficulty in breathing but was discharged after treatment.

May 2017 Kalignar celebrated his 93rd birthday after recovering from tracheotomy and regaining his speech.

October 2017 the DMK chief M Karunanidhi made his first public appearance after a year at an exhibition in Chennai.

In April this year Kalignar visited the DMK party office for the last time.

28 July, 2018 at 1:30 am the DMK chief rushed to Kauvery hospital after his blood pressure fell drastically.