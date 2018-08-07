M Karunanidhi: A journey to reckon with

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1936, a 12-year-old boy barged into the office of the headmaster of the Tiruvarur high school. “Who are you? What do you want?” the headmaster Kasturi Iyengar asked as he rose from his seat surprised by the boy’s sudden entry. In the next few minutes, the boy would win perhaps his first battle with society by convincing Iyer to admit him to Class V of the school even though the seats had already been filled. He issued a suicide threat and pleaded how he won’t be able to face anyone back in his village Thirukkuvalai, if he failed to get admission in the school, DMK president Muthuvel Karunanidhi himself explained in his autobiography *Nenjukku Neethi*.

It was this spirit that Karunanidhi displayed over his 94 years of life, right until his very last breath. It is this spirit that his lakhs of followers counted on as they braved the elements and kept vigil, some outside the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet where he died on Tuesday (7th August, 2018), others in party offices, street corners and even temples praying that the life-long self-declared atheist would live to fight another day.

Indeed, as he battled age-related illness from September 2016, the former chief minister had surprised many, time and again, when he became mostly confined to his Gopalapuram residence.

Born to Ayyathurai Muthuvel, a farmer, and Anjugam on June 3, 1924 in Thirukkuvalai, Nagapattinam district, Karunandhi’s demise will not be seen as the death of an individual but as an end of an era in Tamil Nadu’s history. So closely was his life intertwined with the State’s fortunes that his life story is almost a pale reflection of Tamil Nadu’s story.

The only lesson Karunanidhi had recollected from Class V was that of ‘Panagal Arasar’ (Raja of Panagal, as Raja Sir Panaganti Ramarayaningar was referred). He was an originally a zamindar from Kalahasti (in present-day Andhra Pradesh) and a founding-leader of the Justice Party. The Justice Party was formed on the anti-Brahminical plank mostly by leaders who were disgruntled over domination of Brahmins in the Congress and it served as a prelude to the Dravida Kazhagam and its political off-shoots, DMK and AIADMK.

Karunanidhi would study only for three years in the school at which he had fought so hard to gain admission. A public speech by Pattukotai Azhagiri, a frontline leader of Dravida Kazhagam founded by ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, attracted the young Karunanidhi and the ideological pull inspired him to start a manuscript magazine named ‘Manava Nesan’ and at age 14 he led a student rally in the streets of Thiruvarur against the imposition of Hindi. At age 18, he launched a weekly magazine 'Murasoli' (in 1942), which later became a daily. It still serves as the DMK's party newspaper. A year later, he joined as a sub-editor in Kudiyarasu, a weekly magazine which was published by Periyar. Even as a teenager, there was no hiding the activist and politician in Karunanidhi, his core plank at the time being anti-Brahminism and anti-Hindi imposition.

What set him apart from the other youngsters drawn by Dravidian ideals was aggression, wit, and rare courage – all displayed during his opposition to the Emergency as a Chief Minister. With no family background in politics or wealth or support of any dominant caste-group, he rose from being an ordinary member of DMK in 1949 to its president in just 20 years in 1969. That he managed to surpass many other giants who dotted the initial phase of the Dravidian movement can be explained only by his clever manoeuvring, his public oratory skills and his command over the Tamil language. He soon became close to both CN Annadurai and Periyar, who were mainly attracted by Karunanidhi's style of writing. His excellence as a film scriptwriter – by 1950s he was among the most sought after in the business – helped gain him and his ideals some mileage. He made a place for himself through vehement protests and an ability to raise funds for the party.

However, reaching the top was only half the achievement, the other half being his ability to retain control over the party for the next five decades, including through the DMK’s failure in consecutive elections when Karunanidhi’s friend-turned-bete noire M G Ramachandran held office, remaining an insurmountable force until the latter's demise.

How can one explain the sway of such a man? He did not enjoy the charismatic image that M G Ramachandran earned through his film stardom. Karunanidhi was left to wield only his realpolitik.

After losing the 1977 election to MGR's AIADMK, he joined hands with Indira Gandhi. The Centre dismissed MGR's government but DMK was only to be defeated again by the AIADMK. For a person who had vowed to fight for rights of the state, it was devious to join hands with a party that dismissed a state government for political gain. Later, too when the DMK was part of the United Front that ruled at the Centre and he did not take any visible steps for devolve more powers to the States, one of the core ideals of the Dravidian movement.

When he finally enjoyed a full five-year-term as Chief Minister between 1996 and 2001 in the post-liberalisation era, the state's administration underwent a significant change. The state witnessed massive industrial growth and the face of Chennai's southern suburbs changed and it became a significant economic hub. For, the first time the state witnessed highways built under Built-Operate-Transfer basis and execution of the infrastructure projects, like the Chennai's flyovers, was at a speed unimaginable until then. The state also got its first IT park – TIDEL Park.

But in 2001 elections, his party was defeated by the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK. In 2006, it was the DMK’s electoral promise of free TVs and rice for Rs 1/Kg in the that became a trendsetter, luring voters and burdening the exchequer. Soon, promises of the manifesto were replicated by his rivals, notably Jayalalithaa, and other regional parties too.

Karunanidhi reached the peak of his influence when his party was an important player in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014. Though his party bagged key union ministries at the Centre, he managed not to share the State government with Congress. His sphere of influence was not just confined to Tamil Nadu, but the country at large. He also conducted the World Classic Tamil Conference, and reached out to the Tamil diaspora, and was called "Tamilina Thalaivar" (meaning leader of all Tamils spread across the globe).

But it was at the peak of his influence that he faced his most severe challenges. His party leaders soon were embroiled in corruption charges, most noticeably the 2G spectrum scam. His own daughter M K Kanimozhi had to spend six months in jail and her all-powerful father could do little to help. A trial court subsequently acquitted Kanimozhi and all others named by CBI in the scam and an appeal is pending in a higher court.

The 2011 State assembly election was widely seen as the people's mandate against what was perceived as widening grip of Karunanidhi's extended family in every sphere – including Kollywood, television

and real estate. Ditching the Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections did not help as the party drew a blank. Much to the surprise of many, Jayalalithaa managed to overcome anti-incumbency factor and won the 2016 assembly elections.

Three consecutive electoral failures in the final phase of this life, might have left a lesser man feeling down. But Karunanidhi spoke confidently, even in 2016, of returning to power. In or out of power, his schedule remained mostly unchanged -- walking, meeting party members and writing every day -- till the last few years of his life when his health declined. Even then, supporters were overjoyed by his rare visits out, with photographs of him playing with his grandchildren thrilling many. Indeed, his family, feuding sons and a daughter born of his second and third wife -- Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal respectively -- and nephews Dayanidhi and Kalanidhi Maran, while long seen as his greatest weakness, closed ranks and made amends in his last days, as illness left him incapacitated.