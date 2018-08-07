Home States Tamil Nadu

My heart will be in Tamil Nadu, says Chief Justice Indira Banerjee as she bids farewell to Madras HC

She will take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. She is the second woman Chief Justice to head the chartered HC, following Chief Justice Kanta Kumari Bhatnagar appointed in 1992.

CHENNAI: “I will physically be in Delhi. But my heart will be in Tamil Nadu,” said Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee, as she bade farewell to the Bar on Monday.
Commending the professional competency of lawyers at this Bar, she said at her farewell that the Madras High Court is the best. “When I was first being sent here, I found a lot of people being somewhat apologetic. But I think I will now go and tell them that this is the best High Court for a judge. I am thankful to the members of the Bar that they have not abstained from work even a single day in my tenure,” she said, speaking about her 16-month stint at the court.

She said she was thrilled when she was offered to take up the mantle of Chief Justice of this court as she already had a soft corner for the State.

Stressing the need for a paradigm shift from a court-centric approach to a litigant-centric, service-oriented approach, she said that she had personally requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the projects to renovate the heritage structures of the court were not stalled for want of funds or administrative delay.

Next interim CJ of HC

Justice Huluvadi Gangadharappa Ramesh, the seniormost judge of the Madras High Court, will perform the duties of the Chief Justice of the court, once Chief Justice Indira Banerjee relinquishes charge, a notification of the Union Law Ministry said on Monday.  Justice Ramesh will perform the duties until the new Chief Justice of the High Court, Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, assumes office. Appointed recently as a judge of the Supreme Court, Indira Banerjee attended a farewell party hosted at High Court.

