People throng markets as news of DMK president M Karunanidhi’s ill-health do the rounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Kauvery Hospital released a press statement that there has been declined in the medical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi late on Monday evening, people thronged supermarkets to stock provisions as there were rumours that the leader was ‘no more’ and all shops would be closed.

Due to the sudden demand, one litre milk is sold at `200 at a shop in Sowcarpet. “Milk is sold at `200 and food items such as bread went out of stock. There are rumours that Karunanidhi is ‘’no more’’, so people are going into frenzy,”said a resident in the area.

Meanwhile, a crowd thronged a supermarket at Vepery to buy food items. Also, most of the petrol bunks in the city were crowded as motorists rushed to fill fuel as a precautionary measure.

There were rumours that all shops would remain closed on Tuesday. This drove people to the shops.

Meanwhile, a few programme scheduled for Tuesday were either cancelled or postponed.