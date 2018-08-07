Preparation for second edition of investors meet reviewed in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the preparation for the second edition of the global investors meet scheduled for January 23 and 24 next year.

The state government has allocated Rs 75 crore to conduct the event. It will be the first such event being conducted under the leadership of Palaniswami. It is learnt that the State may be targeting an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore.

The first edition of the global investors meet was held on September 9, 2015, when more than 800 global and domestic business delegates took part. It attracted more than Rs 2.42 lakh crore worth investment and a total of 98 MoUs were signed. However, till now, the State had got a commitment of Rs 62,738 crore worth investment only.