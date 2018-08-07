Railways begins demolition of unsafe walls near stations in Tami Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the death of five passengers at St Thomas Mount station who travelled on footboard of a fully crowded suburban train on June 24, the Southern Railway has launched a drive to remove the unsafe walls in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section.

A team of railway officials demolished the four-foot concrete wall at Pazhavanthangal station on Monday. The 25-metre-long wall divided the fourth line and approach road to the railway station.

Earlier on Sunday, the Southern Railway demolished the concrete walls at Meenambakkam and Saidapet stations as well.

According to official sources, the decision has been taken following a recommendation from officials based on field inspections.

“A group of officials has been deputed to identify the unsafe spot in all stations between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu. We have identified the fencing walls and electrical poles along the tracks which could pose risk to footboard travellers. This was done despite the walls and poles being located within the safe distance prescribed in the Permanent Way Manual (PWD) of Railways,” said an official involved in the inspection.

Sources said that Chennai railway officials are planning to remove fencing walls at six stations including Chrompet, St Thomas Mount and Chennai Fort and shift some electrical poles.

“As of now, concrete walls at Meenakbakkam, Pazhavanthangal and Saidapet have been removed. A final decision has not been taken wit regard to other stations,” said official sources.

On June 24, rail passengers hanging on the foot-board of a fully crowded Chennai Beach - Thirumalpur Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) train hit the concrete fence between platform 3 and 4 at St Thomas Mount. In this accident, five passengers who fell on the tracks were killed and four others injured.

Followed by this, the Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner K A Manoharan has conducted an inquiry into the incident and subsequently held the public meeting.

“We are waiting for a detailed recommendation of the Safety Commissioner to finalise the decision to alter the fence at St. Thomas Mount. Accordingly, decision on resuming the fast locals in express lines also would be taken,” added the official.