Staff unions allege attempt to wipe out HR and CE Department in Tamil Nadu

Sridhar said the arrest of Additional Commissioner M Kavitha was a warning signal given to other officials and employees that they would also have to face similar charges in future.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of HR and CE Employees Unions on Monday alleged that there were efforts to do away with the HR and CE Department, and the Idol Wing, headed by IG Pon Manickavel, had been acting in a manner to realise that objective by levelling false charges against the officials of the department.

“The history of the HR and CE Department in Tamil Nadu is intertwined with the social-justice history of the State.  Only because of the creation of this department, now, those hailing from the BC, MBC and SC/ST, were appointed to posts from office assistant to the Commissioner. But now, there are efforts by some forces to take possession of these temples,” said R Sridhar, president of the federation, told reporters here.

Alleging that a false statement against Kavitha was obtained from Murugesan, executive officer of the Kancheepuram Ekambareswarar temple using coercive methods, Sridhar said that many officials had told their higher-ups that they had no other go but to commit suicide.  

Charging that Pon Manickavel had been conducting his investigation relating to the theft of temple idols in a partial manner, Sridhar said Manickavel was more particular about gaining publicity through media. He said the efforts to create a wrong impression that employees of HR and CE department themselves were acting hand in gloves with those smuggling idols should be stopped immediately.

Sridhar said Kavitha should be released immediately and the cases foisted on HR and CE officials should be dropped.

