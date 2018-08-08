Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI ops in Tiruchy ends, accused taken to Madurai

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday wound up its three-day operation at the Tiruchy airport during which it exposed the nexus between Customs officers and smugglers.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday wound up its three-day operation at the Tiruchy airport during which it exposed the nexus between Customs officers and smugglers.
The special team took six Customs officers and thirteen smugglers to Madurai to be produced before the CBI Special Court. Before leaving the airport, the central team checked every nook and corner of the airport.

CBI sleuths brought Dhamayanthi, a smuggler out of the terminal and conducted a search of the help desk counter near the arrival gate. According to sources, Dhamayanthi threw gold pieces somewhere near the exit gate, which resulted in a thorough search operation inside and outside the terminal. CBI officials were found taking Dhamayanthi to different locations of the airport. 

Though CBI was expected to leave the airport with the accused by noon, the recovery of the gold delayed their departure. Around 4 pm, the accused were taken in a bus. Around 90 bags were also taken inside. CBI officials denied to reveal any details about the contents.

Unholy nexus
The CBI's examination has exposed the nexus between Customs officers and smugglers in the airport. The special team detained six Customs officers and thirteen smugglers. They will be produced before the CBI Special Court, Madurai.

