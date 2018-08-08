Chennai short of flowers to pay tribute to Kalaignar Karunanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai may run short of flowers to pay homage to DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as trucks carrying flowers could not proceed beyond Vaniyambadi check post after some disturbances reported in the area, according to Mookaiyan, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Wholesale Market Association.

Mookaiyan said that traders did not expect the sudden demise of the DMK patriarch as such there were no plans to procure the flowers earlier.

During former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, the trucks were able to reach market and we were able to provide three truck loads of flowers.

But now there is a shortage and if the trucks from Hosur are able to reach the market, then there would be adequate flowers to pay tributes to Kalaignar.

Traders were unprepared as there had been repeated rumours about the DMK patriarch's health for several times, said Mookaiyan. He hoped by Wednesday morning if the trucks reach the market, the flower crisis would be resolved.