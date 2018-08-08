Home States Tamil Nadu

Country lost a versatile genius: Former PM Manmohan Singh on Karunanidhi's death

Singh also added that he was an exceptional public servant who was a very able administrator and served the nation and Tamil Nadu with great distinction in diverse capacities.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and the then Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi is seen with the the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh expressed his condolence on the death of DMK President M Karunanidhi and wrote to his son MK Stalin saying that the country has lost a versatile genius.

"In his death our country has lost a versatile genius who was an outstanding artist, an eminent writer and a true leader who always stood for the cause of poor and downtrodden classes of the society," he said.

Singh also added that he was an exceptional public servant who was a very able administrator and served the nation and Tamil Nadu with "great distinction in diverse capacities".

"I respected Thiru. Karunanidhi deeply who had a special affection towards me and whenever I went to Chennai, I tried to find time to meet him personally there. His services to the nation will be remembered for many years to come," he added.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over Karunanidhi's demise saying that he was "repository of federalism in India".

"Karunanidhi was the harbinger of politics of deprived and politics of the poor in the state of Tamil Nadu. He represented scientific temper and creation of a casteless society. He led people of Tamil Nadu and shaped the destiny of the state," he said.

Karunanidhi, 94, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 and his condition worsened on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manmohan Singh M Karunanidhi Karunanidhi death DMK chief Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema