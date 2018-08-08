Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit cook row: Students now complain of food poisoning

Parents of the children alleged that a dead lizard was found in the food, following which the school headmistress Sasikala lodged a complaint of negligence of duty against P Pappal, the cook.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

mid day meals

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A few students of a school, mired in controversy over the appointment of a Dalit woman for cooking noon meal, took ill after eating the food in a suspected case of food poisoning even as she claimed it to be a conspiracy to throw her out.

As many as 12 students of Thirumalaigoundanmpalayam government school in neighbouring Tirupur district were hospitalised yesterday as they complained of vomiting after taking the noon meal, police said.

Parents of the children alleged that a dead lizard was found in the food, following which the school headmistress Sasikala lodged a complaint of negligence of duty against P Pappal, the cook.

However, Pappal said she and her daughter had also taken the food and claimed that the allegation of food poisoning was part of a conspiracy to remove her from the school, police said.

The incident comes a day after Pappal's husband had petitioned the district administration in Tirupur seeking police protection over concerns of his family's safety.

Pappal was transferred to another school last month after the parents of children of Gounder community had opposed to her posting as the cook at the school and exerted pressure on the authorities concerned to shift her.

However, after the matter reached higher officials, she was reinstated at the school and cases were registered against 87 people in connection with the incident.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has also taken cognisance of the matter and sought explanation on the 'humiliation' meted out to the Dalit woman.

Chief Educational Officer S Shanthi besides senior district, health and police officials carried out an inquiry into the suspected food poisoning, police said adding further investigation was on.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit dalit cook row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema