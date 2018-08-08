Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Donation to hospital my most memorable moment at residence’

Published: 08th August 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganantham 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Karunanidhi has passed into history. His Gopalapuram residence, where leaders of varying stature hobnobbed and determined the future of the Dravidian movement, and by extension that of the State, too would become a part of his life history. Eight years ago, he donated the house to be converted into a hospital after his and wife Dayalu Ammal’s passing. The hospital to come up at Gopalapuram would be named the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Hospital. This correspondent was among the few journalists who witnessed the signing of the deed by Karunanidhi on June 2, 2010, a day before he turned 85.

Karunanidhi signed the gift deed affixed with his photograph in the presence of industrialist N Mahalingam, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar and Tamil scholar Avvai Natarajan. A five-member trust named after his mother, Anjugam Ammal, would manage the hospital. The five trustees of the Annai Anjugam Trust would be C K Ranganathan, film director Rama Narayanan (who died in 2014), poet Vairamuthu, then Union Ministers A Raja and S Jagatrakshakan.

After getting his signatures, when the registration department official asked for his thumb impression on all papers, Karunanidhi asked him in a jovial manner : “Won’t you believe my signature?’’ leaving those around in laughter.Asked how he felt when he signed the gift document, Karunanidhi, in his own inimitable style, quipped: “Were I a theist, I would have said that donating my residence has given me atma thrupthi (satisfaction of one’s soul). But being an atheist, I say I am satisfied with what I have done.” 

When scribes wanted to know the most memorable event that had happened at his Gopalapuram residence since he first occupied it in 1955, Karunanidhi said, “This moment. Donating the house for a hospital.’’
Karunanidhi had bought the Gopalapuram residence from Sarabeswara Iyyar, and in 1968, he gave it to his sons MK Alagiri, MK Stalin and MK Thamizharasu. However, the three sons returned the house to their father in 2009 after Karunanidhi announced that he wished to donate the house for a hospital.

