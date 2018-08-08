Home States Tamil Nadu

End of an Era

As soon as news of the controversy broke, the mood in several parts of the State turned tense with the cadre, already emotional at the loss of their leader, resorting to sporadic flash protests.

A multiple-exposure image of the scene outside Kauvery Hospital, where DMK president M Karunanidhi was undergoing treatment shortly before a medical bulletin declared him dead | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood around the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet was sombre. The worst fears of the hundreds of anxious DMK cadre keeping vigil came true when the hospital issued a statement announcing that DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi had passed away at 6.10 pm on Tuesday.Inconsolable cadre and supporters nonetheless kept up a steady chant of Ezhundhu Va Thalaiva, Gopalapuram Sellvom, Arivalayam Sellvom (rise and come leader, we will go to Gopalapuram, we will go to Arivalayam), in hopes that the nonagenarian would again cheat death, despite all indications that the family and the party were preparing for the inevitable.

DMK working president M K Stalin, his elder brother Alagiri, sister Kanimozhi, and other party leaders called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence a few hours ahead of the announcement of Karunanidhi’s death and requested that land be allotted for his burial near the Anna memorial. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan later issued a statement, citing pending cases at the Madras High Court to deny allotment of land for his burial on the Marina. The government, instead, offered two acres at Gandhi Mandapam, where former CMs C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj have been laid to rest. 

The scene then shifted to the residence of acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh, where he accepted the DMK petition and agreed for a hearing at 10.30 pm provided the petition is numbed at the High Court and Advocate General Vijay Narayanan informed.Additional Advocate Generals Aravinth Pandian and S R Rajagopal arrived to defend the State government, which had blamed the pending cases against Jaya Memorial pertaining to CRZ violatons for not allowing Karunanidhi to be buried next to his mentor C N Annadurai along the same Marina stretch. The DMK were represented by senior counsel P Wilson and Shanmugasundaram.

Around five PILs, had been filed at the Madras High Court objecting to the Jaya Memorial on Marina. Balu on behalf of the PMK, and senior lawyer Duraiswamy arrived at the makeshift court and claimed to have withdrawn their PILs to ensure there is no legal hindrance to Karunanidhi’s memorial next to his mentor.

Advocate Gandhimathi is also said to have withdrawn her PIL. However, another petitioner, S Ganesan, claimed he was not going to withdraw his PIL.The hearing was inconclusive and adjourned till 8 am on Wednesday when the government will file its counter affidavit. Karunanidhi was rushed to the hospital in the wee hours of July 28. “Despite best efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond,” the Kauvery Hospital statement said.

The final journey

Tuesday
6.10 pm: DMK chief passes away, hospital makes announcement at 6.40 pm
9 pm: Body taken to taken his Gopalapuram residence
Wednesday
1 am: Body to be taken to his other home at CIT colony
4 am: Body to be shifted to Rajaji hall for public homage

7-day mourning
The TN govt on Tuesday announced a seven-day mourning following the death of Karunanidhi. The Tricolour would fly half mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said

State holiday
The state government has declared a day’s holiday on Wednesday for Karunanidhi’s final rites. State honours will be accorded to Karunanidhi

