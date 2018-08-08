Home States Tamil Nadu

Fall of the southern colossus: How foreign media covered DMK chief M Karunanidhi's demise

The foreign media at par with the Indian media penned down reports on one of the longest-serving politicians of India.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

M Karunanidhi

Late Tamil Nadu chief Minister M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

As grief enveloped the nation with the demise of Dravidian patriarch M Karunanidhi, the shockwaves quickly travelled unrestricted beyond the Himalayas. The foreign media in the South and SE Asia, Europe and US woke up to the heartrending occasion.

Here is how some section of the foreign media reacted to M Karunanidhi’s death:

The International media giant BBC, in their article, called Karunanidhi a veteran Indian politician and a radical wordsmith who shook up Indian politics. 

LIVE| DMK chief Karunanidhi to rest at Marina beach behind Anna Samadhi, funeral procession likely at 4.30 pm

The media house wrote: He was being treated for age-related illnesses in Chennai (formerly Madras) in southern India's Tamil Nadu state. Mr Karunanidhi served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu five times between 1969 and 2011, and also played a key role in federal politics. He contested - and won - 13 elections in the state.

For CNN, Karunanidhi was one of India's largest serving politician and a political icon who breathed his last on Tuesday. In their article, they wrote: Muthuvel Karunanidhi, one of India's longest-serving politicians, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Karunanidhi, chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in southern Tamil Nadu state, was admitted into the hospital on July 28 after a drop in his blood pressure.

The New York Times in their report termed the last Dravidian stalwart as 'popular scriptwriter-turned-politician' who died of prolonged illness.

Neighbouring Pakistan's national daily The Dawn penned a report on the "Towering Tamil leader's" death who began his "career as an anti-Hindi agitator at the age of 14 and fought regressive social mores all his life".  Experts: As per his political creed, his remains will be buried and not cremated, an assertion of his lifelong contest with upper caste Hinduism. This has been the tradition also with other Dravidian leaders, inc­luding those from the rival AIDMK.

The Sri Lankan news portal, "Ceylon daily" too joined the bandwagon of the foreign media in reporting the death of Karunanidhi, a "charismatic self-styled champion of the poor, had been in Intensive Care ... since 28 July in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu State."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi BBC Karunanidhi death foreign media coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema