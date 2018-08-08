Home States Tamil Nadu

Final hearing on Sterlite's plea against closure today in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to submit a reply defending its position against the action taken against Sterlite.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is likely to hold the final hearing on Wednesday on a petition moved by Vedanta Ltd, challenging the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) order of shutting down the Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi.Challenging the pollution control board’s May 2018 order that issued closure of the copper unit in Tamil Nadu, the petition moved by Sterlite Copper’s parent company has sought a stay on the orders passed by TNPCB.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to submit a reply defending its position against the action taken against Sterlite. In its plea, Vedanta requested the tribunal to direct TNPCB to restore and provide minimum power supply, water and manpower access for safeguarding the emergency systems of the plant as it houses sulphuric acid, various chemicals, resins and fuels, which pose a threat to the surroundings and the plant. 

The plea has sought a permanent injunction against government’s closure order. The company has also sought a direction to complete its maintenance activities within the premises and permission for the representatives to access the administrative building. Further, the plea has also urged the green panel to direct the state pollution control board to consider the company’s application for “renewal of consent”.

