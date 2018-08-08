Flower-laden lorries stuck; likely to cause shortage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai may run short of flowers to pay homage to DMK patriarch and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi as trucks carrying flowers could not proceed beyond Vaniyambadi check-post after some disturbances reported in the area, said Mookaiyan, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Wholesale Market Association. He said traders did not expect the sudden demise of the DMK leader. As such there were no plans to procure the flowers earlier.

“After the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, trucks were able to reach market and we were able to provide three truck loads of flowers.”But, now there is a shortage and if trucks from Hosur are able to reach the market, then there would be sufficient quantity of flowers to pay tributes. Mookaiyan hoped by Wednesday morning if the trucks reach the market, the flower crisis would be resolved.