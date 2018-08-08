Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM K Palaniswami, DyCM O Panneerselvam pay last respects to DMK President M Karunanidhi

Chief Minister for five times and leader of DMK party for 50 years, the 94-year-old Karunanidhi breathed his last here owing to age-related ailments in a private hospital here.

Published: 08th August 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 10:07 AM

DMK cadres queue up to pay final respects to M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K PalaniswamiGovernor Banwarilal Purohit, and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paid their last respects to DMK President M Karunanidhi at Rajaji Hall here on Wednesday morning.

People from different walks of life -- leaders, actors, industrialists, and others -- also paid homage to their departed leader, whose mortal remains have been kept at the Rajaji Hall.

FOLLOW LIVE: Karunanidhi's mortal remains placed at Rajaji hall; public, political leaders pay final respects

Purohit also had a few words with Karunanidhi's son and DMK leader MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Minister for Fisheries D Jayakumar, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and other party leaders also paid homage to Karunanidhi.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth also paid his respects and consoled the family members of the DMK patriarch.

His mortal remains were brought to the Rajaji Hall early on Wednesday after it was taken to his homes at Gopalapuram here and at CIT Colony for relatives and leaders to pay their last respects.

The veteran politician's body is covered with the national flag.

On Tuesday Union Home Ministry in a statement said the Tricolour will fly half-mast on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

"It has also been decided to accord state funeral to the departed soul. The funeral will take place in Chennai on Wednesday and the government of India will observe one-day state mourning throughout the country.

There will be no official entertainment on the day," the Home Ministry statement said.

Leaders of the DMK party have assembled at the Rajaji Hall. A large number of people have gathered outside to pay their last respects to the iconic leader.

Outside the hall, DMK party cadres are shouting "Marina Vendum, Marina Vendum "(want Marina) referring to the party's request for burial site at Marina Beach here, which was turned down by the state government on Tuesday.

The matter has been taken up for hearing in the Madras High Court which will decide the issue on Wednesday morning.

