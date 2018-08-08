‘Impropriety caused 18 Tamil Nadu MLAs’ disqualification’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political impropriety, committed by the 18 MLAs, of approaching the then State Governor with complaints against the ruling AIADMK government had made them incur disqualification, senior counsel C S Vaidyanathan, representing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, told the Supreme Court-appointed third judge M Sathyanarayanan of the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

When arguments on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions from the 18 MLAs resumed before the judge on Wednesday, the counsel said that by publicly expressing their dissent against the party and its Chief Minister, the MLAs had breached the political propriety and morality. Their action had caused disrespect to the party, which would affect the confidence and trust of the public in the party, the counsel added.

Referring to the petitioners argument that the original political party - AIADMK - did not exist during the point of contention, the counsel said that the petitioners had nowhere in their pleadings made such a submission. They themselves on various occasions quoted their party as the AIADMK, he pointed out.

There was nothing wrong on the part of the Assembly Speaker to draw inferences from the action of the MLAs. The letter submitted to the Governor alone was sufficient to attract disqualification, he added.

Recording the submission, the judge adjourned the matter by a day.