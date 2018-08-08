Home States Tamil Nadu

Kalaignar’s contribution to cinema reduced after 1970s

Karunanidhi was a famous script and dialogue writer of the Tamil Cinema industry till 1970, later he didn’t write more scripts due to work pressure.

Published: 08th August 2018

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : M Karunanithi was a famous script and dialogue writer of the Tamil Cinema industry till 1970, later he didn’t write more scripts due to work pressure. He had pennded scripts and dialogues for several films from 1948. Some of the films are, Rajakumari( 1947), Abimanyu( 1948), Marudhanattu Ilavarasi- (1950), Mandhiri kumari- (1950), Manamagal(1951), Devaki (1951), Panam (1952), Thirumbi par (1953), Ammaiyappan( 1954), Manokara (1954), Malaikkallan( 1954), Rangon Radha (1956), Rajarani(1956), Puthaiyal(1957), Puthumai piththan( 1957), Arasilankumari( 1961), Thaiyilla Pillai( 1961), Eruvar Ullam(1963), Kanchi Thalaivan (1963), Poombukar (1964), Engal Thamgam ( 1964), Poomalai( 1965), Avan Piththana ( 1966), Marakka Mudiyumaa ( 1966), Valiba Virundhu (1967), Pillaiyo pillai ( 1972), Anaiya Vilakku (1975), Vandikkaran Magan (1978), Kaalam Pathil Sollum (1980), Maadi Veettu Ezhai( 1981), Idhu Engal nadu(1983), Paalaivana Rojakkal(1985), Ore Raththam(1987), Makkal Aanaiyittal( 1988), Veeran Veluthambi (1987), Puyal Padum Pattu (1987), Neethikku Thandanai (1987), Paasa Paravaikal ( 1988), Ithu Engal Neethi (1988), Paadaatha Thenikkal (1988), Nyaya Tharasu (1989), Poruththathu Pothum (1989), Kaavalukku Kettikaran (1990), Madurai Meenakshi ( 1993), Puthiya Parasakthi (1996), Kannamma(2005), Paasa kiligal ( 2005), Mannin Maindhan (2005), Uliyin Osai (2008), Pen Singam (2010), Ponnar Sankar (2011).Besides, he had penned songs too in a handful of films. Karunanithi used these films to promote the ideology of the DMK through which he generated huge response among the DMK cadres and leaders.

