M Karunanidhi a giant among Tamil Nadu politicians: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

By IANS

CHENNAI: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday said DMK President late M. Karunanidhi was a giant among the male politicians of Tamil Nadu.

In a tweet following the death of Karunanidhi on Tuesday evening here, Mahindra said: "Political leaders in Tamil Nadu have always been larger than life. Kalaignar Karunanidhi ji was a giant among men for sure."

"But in every encounter that I had with him, I was struck by his informality, his humour and his hearty laugh. The most celebrated men are always the most human," Mahindra said.

"The country has lost a great visionary, dynamic and inspiring leader who had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged and ensured equitable socio-economic development for the people of Tamil Nadu," said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

"During the tenure of Karunanidhi as Chief Minister over many terms, industrial growth in Tamil Nadu had progressed remarkably well. CII has worked closely under the guidance and leadership of the former Chief Minister," Mittal said.

According to him, several key initiatives were undertaken by Karunanidhi's inspirational direction and strong encouragement which contributed to the industrial development in Tamil Nadu.

