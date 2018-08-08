Home States Tamil Nadu

M Karunanidhi demise: Tiruvarur constituency grieves loss of elected representative

Women in Azhagiri colony broke into opparis in front of Karunanidhi’s portrait decked with flowers.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kalaignar Karunanidhi

Tiruvarur returned DMK chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi to the Legislative Assembly for a second time (File | EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Tiruvarur, which returned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi to the Legislative Assembly for a second time,  mourned the loss of its elected representative who also spent his childhood here.

Women in Azhagiri colony broke into opparis in front of Karunanidhi’s portrait decked with flowers. Floral tributes were paid to his portrait placed in front of the Tiruvarur municipal corporation on South
Main street, which was one of the streets he frequented during his youth. A few DMK cadre staged a protest to condemn the refusal by the State government to allot land on Marina to bury Karunanidhi’s mortal remains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvarur Karunanidhi death Karunanidhi DMK chief M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema