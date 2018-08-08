M Karunanidhi demise: Tiruvarur constituency grieves loss of elected representative

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Tiruvarur, which returned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi to the Legislative Assembly for a second time, mourned the loss of its elected representative who also spent his childhood here.

Women in Azhagiri colony broke into opparis in front of Karunanidhi’s portrait decked with flowers. Floral tributes were paid to his portrait placed in front of the Tiruvarur municipal corporation on South

Main street, which was one of the streets he frequented during his youth. A few DMK cadre staged a protest to condemn the refusal by the State government to allot land on Marina to bury Karunanidhi’s mortal remains.