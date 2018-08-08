Home States Tamil Nadu

M Karunanidhi’s birthplace Thirukkuvalai goes into deep mourning

It was a nerve-wracking 11 days for the residents as they sat glued to television screens hoping against hope to hear news of the beloved son spring back to health. But that was not to be.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Candle light vigil for DMK chief Karunanidhi at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Resolve of the residents of Thirukkuvalai, Karunanidhi’s birthplace, shattered to
smithereens once visuals of his mortal remains being carried out of the hospital flashed on television channels.

It was a nerve-wracking 11 days for the residents as they sat glued to television screens hoping against hope to hear news of the beloved son spring back to health. But that was not to be. On Tuesday evening, there was a groundswell of emotions as the villagers gathered at Muthuvelar Library, the place where Karunanidhi was born, and since been converted into a library in memory of his father.

The gathering shed caste, religion, or political affiliation and raised slogans praising the departed soul. Many were disinterested to speak to media who arrived in the village for a ground report.

E Jothibasu, a DMK functionary, told Express, “Many of us held back our emotions as news of his death came. But, we were overwhelmed by the visuals of our beloved leader inside a casket and we could
not control our tears. There was almost nothing that he did not do for the people of Tamil Nadu and Tamil literature. Our leader always had a special place in his heart for our village.”

A section of villagers rushed to board buses to Nagapattinam for onward journey to Chennai to pay their last respects. A police inspector summed up the day, “We heard only sound of wailing from almost every house in the town as we patrolled through the streets.”

Elsewhere in the district, a few incidents of road rokos were reported and were immediately cleared by police. Bus services were withdrawn after 7 pm on Tuesday evening. Cinema theatres cancelled shows for the night. A large number of people could be seen in fuel bunks and vegetable and supermarkets to stock up essentials for the next few days.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thirukkuvalai Karunanidhi’s birthplace Karunanidhi death M Karunanidhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema