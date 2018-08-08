Madras HC allows DMK chief Karunanidhi to be laid to rest at Marina

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed DMK leader M Karunanidhi's mortal remains to be buried at Marina near Anna Memorial.

The party approached the court after the state government yesterday refused to accept the request for burial space near the Anna Memorial and instead offered land at Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy.

After a dramatic midnight hearing at the Acting Chief Justice's house last night, the arguments continued in the high court this morning.

The DMK counsel argued that denying space for the leader at Anna memorial will amount to the denial of a decent burial. The government counsel opposed this saying it has taken a policy decision not to allow any more burials on the Marina beach.

After hearing both the arguments, the bench consisting of acting Chief Justice Hulluvadi G Ramesh and SS Sundar permitted Karunanidhi to be laid to rest behind the Anna memorial.

Earlier, soon after the court resumed the hearing on the DMK's plea, which was adjourned in the wee hours today, all five petitions challenging former chief minister late Jayalalithaa's burial at the Marina on different grounds were dismissed as withdrawn.

These petitions had been cited by the government for denying permission to bury the DMK stalwart on the beach, which also has memorials to former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and his protegee Jayalalithaa.

Defending its decision the state government said the previous DMK government headed by Karunanidhi had turned down a plea for burying late chief minister M G Ramachandran's wife Janaki on the ground that she was not a sitting CM.

