Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court to decide on burial site for DMK President M Karunanidhi's body

At the hearing, the state government had opposed the allotment of space at Marina Beach for the burial of Karunanidhi's body.

Published: 08th August 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

People are seen paying homage by lightning candles following the demise of DMK leader M Karunanidhi at Mela Masi Street in Madurai. (Photo | EPS/KK Sundar)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday morning would decide on the DMK's plea against Tamil Nadu's government's decision to deny burial of the party President M Karunanidhi's body at Marina Beach.

Hearing the plea late Tuesday night, the court directed the state government and the Chennai Corporation to file their replies and adjourned the case to Wednesday morning 8 am.

FOLLOW LIVE: Karunanidhi's mortal remains placed at Rajaji hall; public, political leaders pay final respects

At the hearing, the state government had opposed the allotment of space at Marina Beach for the burial of Karunanidhi's body.

On Tuesday, the DMK party and family members of Karunanidhi had requested the state government for allotment of space near DMK founder CN Annadurai's memorial at the Marina Beach.

Citing pending cases against the burial of bodies at the Marina Beach, the AIADMK government had said it was ready to allot two acres near Gandhi Mandapam on Sardar Patel Road where Raj Bhavan is located.

On Tuesday, the government decision drew flak from leaders cutting across party lines including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, MDMK's Vaiko, DMDK's Vijayakanth and PMK's S Ramadoss, who favoured a memorial on the Marina Beach. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and the CPI(M) also joined the chorus.

Ramadoss urged the ruling party not to indulge in politics in this matter, saying the reason stated by the government is not acceptable.

Ramadoss said even when AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa was buried at the Marina Beach there were court cases pending. Her body was buried at the Marina Beach within the memorial of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

He said Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for 19 years and his last rites should be done in a decent manner.

The mortal remains of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his successor Jayalalithaa are buried near Annadurai's memorial on the Marina Beach.

A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi died after battling age-related ailments at Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday evening.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi Kalaignar death Marina beach burial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema