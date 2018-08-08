MK Stalin pens emotional letter on father Karunanidhi following the DMK chief's demise, says shall I address you once as ‘appa’?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As thousands of people across the state of Tamil Nadu mourned the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, an emotional Stalin wrote a moving condolence letter to his father titled as “Shall I address you as Appa once at least now ?”

Here is the English translation of his letter.

"You used to tell me the place where ever you go. Now, where did you go without telling me? Where did you go leaving us in lurch? 33 years ago you said what should be written in your memorial: “Here lies the person who worked untiringly throughout his life. Now, have you decided that you did enough to the Tamil society?"

"Or Are you hiding somewhere to see whether anyone can beat your achievements during 80 years of public life? On June 3, on your birthday, I begged for half of your ability; now will you give the heart you got long ago from Arignar Anna too, to me? Because, with that significant donation, we will fulfill your unfulfilled dreams and ideals!"

"On behalf of crores of ‘Udanpirappukkal’ (Karunanidhi used to address DMK cadre as Udanpirappu (blood brothers), I appeal to you: “Just utter the phrase ‘Udanpirappe’ once and that will make us work for a century! I used to address you as ‘thalaivare’ (leader) most of the time in my life than calling you as ‘appa’. At least now, shall I address you once as ‘appa’?"

"With tears, MK Stalin."