Mortal remains of DMK president and former CM M Karunanidhi kept at CIT Colony, Gopalapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi were kept at his two residences, each at Gopalapuram and CIT Colony throughout night on Tuesday and it will be taken to Rajai Hall early on Wednesday morning where it will remain for public and various leaders to pay homage. Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Karunanidhi’s body was taken in a special ambulance to his Gopalapuram residence first and later, to his CIT Colony residence. It took almost one-and- half-hour for the body to reach Gopalapuram just one km from Kavery Hospital where he was treated. Family members and relatives paid homage to the late leader. The ambulance had to wade through a huge number of DMK cadre all along the way, who raised slogans hailing Karunanidhi.

At the Gopalapuram residence, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK general secretary and Karunanidhi’s long-time associate K Anbazhagan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar and CPI State secretary R Mutharasan paid homage to the late leader. Around 1 am, the body was taken to the CIT Colony residence where Rajathi Ammal and Kanimozhi have been residing. Around 5 am, Karunanidhi’s body would be taken to Rajaji Hall.