Pall of gloom descends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normal life in Chennai came to a standstill, with stray incidents of violence being reported, after DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi died at Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday.

Supporters and cadres were engulfed in sorrow. DMK cadre, who had gathered in large numbers, protested in front of Kauvery Hospital seeking a final resting place of their patriarch at Marina next to Anna Memorial while the State government offered Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy.

Even as policemen with riot gear were deployed to control the situation at Kauvery Hospital where the crowd broke barricades, tension prevailed in the city for a while. Even the situation in Karunanidhi’s house at Gopalapuram was tense with cadre breaking barricades and trying to torch vehicles nearby late on Tuesday evening. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who reached Chennai, found it difficult to enter Karunanidhi’s house to pay homage.DMK leader M K Stalin urged the cadres to disperse in a peaceful manner from Kauvery Hospital as the doctors had treated his father to the best of their ability for nearly two years.

Stalin also asked the cadres not to indulge in any activity that would tarnish the name of the deceased leader and not to damage public property. He alleged that anti-social elements would try to take advantage of the present situation and said party workers should identify such people and hand them over to police.Earlier, several parts of the city witnessed traffic jam as people tried to rush home before sunset.

People crowded fruit and vegetable shops to stock up for Wednesday and several shops ran out of essential commodities and milk. Immediately after the news of demise of DMK chief broke out, all shops downed shutters.

On a day when several MTC buses and autos were off the road due to a one-day strike, share autos made a killing and some charged `10 to ` 20 extra as commuters scurried home after hearing rumours of Karunanidhi’s health condition.“We had a review class but we were asked to leave early by the management,” said a college professor. Some IT companies in DLF shut down by 3pm and Sipcot IT offices were shut by 4.30 to 5 pm. There were traffic snarls at Annanagar and between Navalur and Shollinganallur.

Meanwhile, trade chambers mourned the death of Karunanidhi. “The country has lost a great visionary, dynamic and inspiring leader who had worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged and ensured equitable socio-economic development for the people of Tamil Nadu,” said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, president of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “His yeoman contribution to the growth of Tamil language and literature is well-known. A leader with consummate wit and rich oratorical skills.”

Even TASMAC shops were closed as per advice of police.

Police said there were 12 incidents of buses being attacked across the state, of which two were reported in Chennai. They include incidents at Aminjikarai and Avadi. An MTC bus on route No 61-R plying between Red Hills and Avadi was damaged at Vellanur junction.

CM, Dy CM pay tributes

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Deputy O Panneerselvam paid their tributes to the departed former CM. Palaniswami, in a statement, said the DMK chief was one of the senior most political leaders of the country and that the five-time Chief Minister had strived to uphold social justice. “In the fields of Tamil literature, scriptwriting and dialogue writing, he showed his skills and created social awareness. Not only in Tamil Nadu politics, he made his mark in Indian politics too,” he said