Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi pays homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi

Narendra Modi accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived earlier today to pay their homage to the last Dravadian stalwart and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi pay final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)

By UNI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the mortal remains of DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall in the city.

Modi, accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and senior BJP leaders including, BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan and Rajya Sabha Member L Ganesan, placed a wreath on the body of Mr Karunanidhi and paid his last respects.

LIVE| Madras HC allows Karunanidhi's burial at Marina beach

Modi later met DMK Working President and Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin, his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and other family members and consoled them in this hour of grief.

Earlier, soon after hearing about Mr Karunanidhi's demise, Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of the DMK Chief.

Describing him as one of the senior most leaders in India, Mr Modi tweeted ''We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised''.

''Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard'', he said.

Mr Modi said ''I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions.

His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.

Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered.  ''My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief'', he said.

''India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace'', Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema