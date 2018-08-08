PM Narendra Modi pays homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi

By UNI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the mortal remains of DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall in the city.

Modi, accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and senior BJP leaders including, BJP state chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan and Rajya Sabha Member L Ganesan, placed a wreath on the body of Mr Karunanidhi and paid his last respects.

Modi later met DMK Working President and Karunanidhi's son M K Stalin, his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and other family members and consoled them in this hour of grief.

Earlier, soon after hearing about Mr Karunanidhi's demise, Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of the DMK Chief.

Describing him as one of the senior most leaders in India, Mr Modi tweeted ''We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised''.

''Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard'', he said.

Mr Modi said ''I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions.

His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.

Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. ''My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief'', he said.

''India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace'', Modi said.