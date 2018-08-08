Rahul Gandhi pays homage to DMK chief M Karunanidhi

By PTI

CHENNAI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today paid homage to late DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the Rajaji Hall here.

Gandhi, accompanied by TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar, among others, briefly interacted with Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president M K Stalin and laid a wreath before the mortal remains of Karunanidhi.

Expressing grief over the death, Gandhi had said that the DMK patriarch strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for six decades.

"In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight," he had tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Veerappa Moily also paid tribute to Karunanidhi.

Azad said as chief minister, Leader of Opposition and a party chief, Karunanidhi was known and respected across the country.

"Today he is no more but his work and ideology will always remain a guiding factor for all of us. The void (created by Karunanidhi's demise) cannot be filled by any political leader. It is a great loss to the country, to the party and to all those who are directly or indirectly associated with him," he said.

Moily hailed Karunanidhi as a "champion of social justice." Karunanidhi, 94, died at a private hospital yesterday following prolonged illness.