Rollercoaster ride in South Districts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VINODH ARULAPPAN

SINCE 1977, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu posed a challenge to M Karunanidhi as DMK president. While the northern and western parts of the State were DMK strongholds, the political scenario in the south — Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Ramnathapuam and Tuticorin — was different. The politics of the region have always been entwined in caste. To strengthen the base, Karunanidhi, even before the DMK split, took pains to ensure special projects and schemes were implemented there. Once the party split, with MGR’s departure, he struggled to keep the party together as the ‘Mukkulathor’, a powerful and influential group of caste communities in south TN, backed the filmstar-politician over the DMK.

Karunanidhi began frequently touring these districts to establish new contacts and renew old friendships. Functionaries were appointed from the grassroot level upwards. Astute political planner that he was, he concentrated on wooing other communities and youth to build a new cadre base in the south.On October 29, 1977, the DMK’s black flag protest against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Madurai airport was a show of strength for the party, then in opposition. When it was decided to form a DMK youth wing in 1980, Karunanidhi chose Madurai for the launch. At this time, his son M K Alagiri was sent to Madurai to look after the local edition of the party’s official newspaper Murasoli and to boost the cadre strength.

On February 15, 1982, the DMK chief led a massive rally to the southern districts termed ‘Needhi Ketu Payanam’ (journey for justice) against MGR’s government. The eight-day rally laid a strong foundation for the party in the southern belt. By the late ’80s, Karunanidhi had insulated the DMK from the currents of caste-based politics in the region through his fiery speeches, frequent tours and promotion of second-line leaders such as Madurai Muthu, P T R Palanivel Rajan, T Kiruttinan, Aladi Aruna and S A Siva Prakasam.

In 1989, Kaurnanidhi became CM for the third time, the DMK winning 36 of 64 seats in nine southern districts. But, the government lasted only two years, and Karunanidhi had to contend with a new rival in J Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa, as charismatic as MGR, found support in the south. In 1993, DMK faced another split with the departure of Vaiko, who was backed by many district secretaries. This damaged the party and Karunanidhi could never rest easy.

A year after Karunanidhi took oath as CM in 1996, riots broke out in the region after a public transport corporation service was named after Dalit leader Veeran Sundaralingam. In response, he created the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Periyar’s dream of spatial equality was brought to life as a housing scheme.

The Thanthai Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram was first established in Melakottai in Madurai district on August, 17, 1998. On January 1, 2000, Karunanidhi unveiled the 133-foot statue of Thiruvalluvar, which conceived in 1975 at Kanniyakumari. But, trouble loomed. Alagiri virtually controlled the party in the south, shutting out his brother Stalin. The feud cost the party in the 2001 polls, when it won only three seats in nine districts and by slender leads. Alagiri was eventually expelled in 2014.

When the DMK returned to power in 2006, Karunanidhi was keen on the Sethusamudhram project. In May 2016, campaigning in Madurai for the assembly polls, he even requested PM Modi to implement the project, saying it would benefit south TN. He was confident it would be completed in his lifetime.