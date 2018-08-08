Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government says can't allot land for Karunanidhi on Marina but okays State mourning; DMK moves Madras HC

Karunanidhi's mortal remains are being taken in an ambulance from Kauvery Hospital to his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-expected issue - where the mortal remains of DMK president M Karunanidhi will be laid to rest? - discussed in a hush-hush voice ahead of his demise came to the fore just after his death was announced.

While DMK working president MK Stalin, his elder brother MK Alagiri, Kanimozhi, MP and other party leaders called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence a few hours ahead of the announcement of death of Karunanidhi and requested him allot land near Anna memorial. However, the chief minister did not give a concrete reply.

Later, in a statement, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said the chief minister had ordered that Rajaji hall should be allocated for keeping the mortal remains of Karunanidhi for public homage, declaring public holiday on Wednesday, according State honours for the late leader, National Flag to be flown at half-mast and declaring State mourning for seven days, cancelling of all government functions during this period, notifying the condolence in State gazette.

However, the chief secretary said since many petitions against burying leaders were still pending before Madras High Court and many legal issues were involved in alloting land near Anna memorial, it could not be done.  In lieu of this, the government was ready allocate two acres of land adjacent to the Rajaji Manimandapam and Kamarajar memorial near Gandhi Mandapam (in front of Anna University).

However, the DMK has moved the Madras High Court against the State government's denial of space for Karunanidhi on Marina. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, poet Vairamuthu and many others requested the chief minister to reconsider his decision.

