Home States Tamil Nadu

Tough road ahead, but Stalin holds all the aces

With the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the major question among a section of cadre

Published: 08th August 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the major question among a section of cadre and the public is who will lead the party. Karunanidhi, who was president of the party since July 27, 1969, slowly inducted his younger son MK Stalin by offering State organiser post for the youth wing of the party in the early 80s. Stalin was then accepted by only a small section of cadre even though he was arrested and remanded under MISA during the Emergency.

He gradually emerged as a frontline leader of the party by virtue of his hard work. In this situation, Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri was made the organisational secretary of South Zone of the State in January 2009. Later, he was made a union minister. Likewise, Karunanidhi’s daughter MK Kanimozhi was initially made secretary of art and literary wing of the party. In 2015, she was elevated as women’s wing secretary.In this background, Alagiri, a former union minister, was expelled from the party as he frequently made comments against his younger brother MK Stalin, who was widely considered as the political heir of Karunanidhi.

Meanwhile, Alagiri made efforts to rejoin the party with the help of his father Karunanidhi, to wards which other family members made some efforts. However, it was prevented due to the stiff opposition of Stalin. Following this, at Madurai recently, Alagiri is said to have indirectly attacked Stalin.Though Stalin was accepted by most of the district secretaries and MLAs of the party, the cadre allegedly had difference of opinion about Stalin’s capacity.

The big question is what Alagiri will do to regain his influence in the party? Likewise, Alagiri  is also keenly looking to induct his supporters in party’s key posts in various districts.DMK’s future depends on Stalin’s decision about how he is going to settle the issues with his brother and co-sister. It would be a Herculean task for Stalin. No one can get any post in DMK without the party’s general body approval. However, most of the general body members are now Stalin supporters. Hence, now the ball is in Stalin’s court.

What to expect today

    All film shows, film shootings and audio releases have been cancelled 
    Medical shops will be closed till 5 pm
    Petrol outlets to remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm 
    Govt buses expected to be fewer in number 
    Many private omni bus operators cancelled services on Tuesday night
    Trains expected to run as normal

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK chief M Karunanidhi Karunanidhi death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema