Tough road ahead, but Stalin holds all the aces

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the major question among a section of cadre and the public is who will lead the party. Karunanidhi, who was president of the party since July 27, 1969, slowly inducted his younger son MK Stalin by offering State organiser post for the youth wing of the party in the early 80s. Stalin was then accepted by only a small section of cadre even though he was arrested and remanded under MISA during the Emergency.

He gradually emerged as a frontline leader of the party by virtue of his hard work. In this situation, Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri was made the organisational secretary of South Zone of the State in January 2009. Later, he was made a union minister. Likewise, Karunanidhi’s daughter MK Kanimozhi was initially made secretary of art and literary wing of the party. In 2015, she was elevated as women’s wing secretary.In this background, Alagiri, a former union minister, was expelled from the party as he frequently made comments against his younger brother MK Stalin, who was widely considered as the political heir of Karunanidhi.

Meanwhile, Alagiri made efforts to rejoin the party with the help of his father Karunanidhi, to wards which other family members made some efforts. However, it was prevented due to the stiff opposition of Stalin. Following this, at Madurai recently, Alagiri is said to have indirectly attacked Stalin.Though Stalin was accepted by most of the district secretaries and MLAs of the party, the cadre allegedly had difference of opinion about Stalin’s capacity.

The big question is what Alagiri will do to regain his influence in the party? Likewise, Alagiri is also keenly looking to induct his supporters in party’s key posts in various districts.DMK’s future depends on Stalin’s decision about how he is going to settle the issues with his brother and co-sister. It would be a Herculean task for Stalin. No one can get any post in DMK without the party’s general body approval. However, most of the general body members are now Stalin supporters. Hence, now the ball is in Stalin’s court.

What to expect today

 All film shows, film shootings and audio releases have been cancelled

 Medical shops will be closed till 5 pm

 Petrol outlets to remain shut from 6 am to 6 pm

 Govt buses expected to be fewer in number

 Many private omni bus operators cancelled services on Tuesday night

 Trains expected to run as normal