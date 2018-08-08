Home States Tamil Nadu

US envoy Ken Juster, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Christians' body condole demise of M Karunanidhi

US envoy to India Ken Juster, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India condoled the passing away of DMK Chief M Karunanidhi, in tweets and statements.

Published: 08th August 2018 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and the US envoy to India Ken Juster have condoled the death of DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of former Chief Minister and senior political leader Karunanidhi," said the Sri Lankan President said extending his condolences to the bereaved family and party cadres.

On July 30, a representative of Sri Lanka President had visited the hospital in Chennai where former Tamil Nadu CM was undergoing treatment.

The emissary also had submitted a letter from Sirisena to DMK working President M K Stalin wishing a speedy recovery to Karunanidhi Often hailed as the Tamil Inaththalaivar' or 'the leader of the Tamil race', Late Karunanidhi stood for the cause of the Tamils in Sri Lanka for decades.

Ken Juster, US ambassador to India, also condoled the death of the DMK leader.

"On behalf of the United States Mission in India, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of former Chief Minister Muthuvel #Karunanidhi and the people of Tamil Nadu.

He will be remembered for his years of public service to his state and the country at large," Mr Juster said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has condoled the passing away of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and said the DMK patriarch always gave encouragement to the Christian community and its activities.

"We mourn his loss and express our gratitude for all the support and encouragement he gave the Christian community and its activities," a statement from the CBCI said here.

The apex Christian body placed on record its appreciation for the immense contribution made by M Karunanidhi, to the state of Tamil Nadu and to the country.

"This towering Dravidian icon with great intellectual prowess and pragmatism shaped the political narrative in Tamil Nadu over the past few decades and worked hard to uplift the common man," it said.

"We will remember with affection this tall personality, who with his work especially as the Chief Minister of the state of Tamil Nadu, for five separate terms, during the 1969-2011 period has carved a special place for himself in the hearts of millions of people," the statement said.
 

