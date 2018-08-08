Where the legend of Karunanidhi began
Dr TM Nair and Velludai Vendar alias P Theagaraya established a political party on January 20 — South Indian Liberal Federation, which, later became the Justice Party
Published: 08th August 2018 03:58 AM | Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:58 AM | A+A A-
- Related Image
- Click on the image to expand
Related Image
CHENNAI : 1916
Dr TM Nair and Velludai Vendar alias P Theagaraya established a political party on January 20 — South Indian Liberal Federation, which, later became the Justice Party
1920
Justice Party won a landslide victory on November 20 and forms the government. P Theagaraya, president of the party, made A Subbarayulu Reddy the CM a month later. After his death, the Raja of Panagal became the CM in July 1921
1944
The Justice Party renamed as Dravida Kazhagam. Resolution for the change was called as ‘Annadurai resolution’
1949
Perarignar Anna founded the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on September 17 at Robinson Park in Royapuram, Chennai. There were 26 members, including Navalar Nedunchezhiyan, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, EVK Sampath and KA Mathiazhagan among others
1953
Rose to political relevance with Kallakudi protest on July 15. Dalmia — a north Indian businessman set up a cement factory in Kallakudi (a hamlet in Ariyalur district). To honour his contribution to the local development, the original name Kallakudi was replaced with Dalmiapuram. With Dravidian values rooted deep in the Tamil soil, DMK decided to launch an agitation, with Karunanidhi leading the protesters, to restore the original name of the village — Kallakudi
1957
DMK, for the first time, contested in the general election. On February 10, the DMK won 15 Assembly seats and 2 parliamentary seats because of the oratorical skills of Arignar Anna
and Kalaignar Karunanidhi
Constituency — Kulithalai
Winning Margin - 8,296
(17.23% of total valid votes)
Winner — M Karunanidhi (IND)
Total votes 22,785
1959
DMK won the Chennai Corporation election and emerged as the single largest party. Anna presents a signet ring to Karunanidhi for leading the party to victory. DMK wins 45 seats, AP Arasu becomes DMK’s first
Mayor of Chennai
1967
DMK wins 138 seats in the election. On March 6, Anna takes oath as CM of Tamil Nadu and inaugurates the name board ‘Thamizhaga Arasu Thalaimai Seyalagam’ in Chennai
Anna takes three important decisions in his ministry — changes the name of the State from Madras to Tamil Nadu, enacts the self-respect marriage law, and passes the anti-Hindi resolution
1969
Karunanidhi elected to lead the party in the DMK’s MLAs meeting on February 9. Also elected as the leader of DMK in the legislative assembly.
The next day, Karunanidhi becomes CM for the first time
1969
Members of the DMK party select Kalaignar as DMK’s leader on July 27
1971
DMK wins 184 assembly seats. Karunanidhi becomes CM for the second time on March 15, 1971
1972
MGR was eliminated from DMK for anti-party activities
1975
On June 25, emergency was imposed. MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) enforced. Within 24 hours, DMK head council passes a resolution condemning it. This is the first resolution passed in India, condemning the emergency.
1976
DMK government dismissed on January 31 for passing the resolution. Several DMK leaders arrested under MISA. Stalin arrested on Feb 2, and imprisoned for a year.
Indira Gandhi dismisses
the DMK government amid corruption allegations in the Veeranam Water Project
1989
DMK wins elections. Forms the government for the third time on January 27
1991
DMK government was dismissed for the second time for working for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils. The ‘Otherwise’ section of the Article 356, which was never used before, was used to dismiss the government
Rajiv Gandhi assassinated. Centre dismisses DMK govt for supporting LTTE. DMK loses Assembly & parliament polls
1993
Expels protégé Vaiko. Accuses him of consipiring with LTTE. Move seen as way to ease the succession of Stalin
1996
DMK wins and Karunanidhi becomes CM for the 4th time. DMK and its allies won a historically significant 40 out of 40 and 221 out of 234 seats. In the same year, in a direct election, people elect MK Stalin as the Mayor of Chennai.
In the Centre, Tamil Nadu, for the first time, participates in the Centre in the ministries of both Prime Ministers — Deve Gowda and IK Gujral
1999
DMK wins the parliamentary election and takes part in the ministry of Prime Minister Vajpayee
2003
Stalin elected as the deputy general secretary at DMK general body meeting
2004
The UPA alliance headed by DMK in TN wins all 40 out of 40 seats and takes part in the ministry of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
2006
DMK forms government for the 6th time on May 13. Karunanidhi becomes CM for the 5th time
2008
Stalin elected as treasurer of DMK. Given the post for his hard work during parliamentary election and his tireless services to the party
2009
DMK won an overwhelming victory in the parliamentary election and took part in the central government
2009
Stalin became Deputy CM on May 29
Nov 2010
2G scam explodes. A Raja resigns as Telecom Minister. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi named as suspect
2011
For the 12th consecutive time, DMK president Karunanidhi, wins at his native place, Thiruvarur
2014
For the 11th time Karunanidhi elected as president of DMK
2015
K Anbazhagan re-elected as general secretary for the 9th consecutive time and Stalin re-elected as treasurer
2016
Karunanidhi signs attendance register on Aug 26, marking his second appearance in the House after AIADMK comes to power. “Do not worry that I have reached 93,” he said, adding that he would leave this world only after achieving what the DMK sought to achieve in TN; and securing a mega victory for the party
2017
Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan meets Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital on May 27, where he was admitted in December 2016 due to difficulty in breathing. Two days later, partially recovers from tracheotomy and regains his speech
2017
Karunanidhi made his first public appearance on Oct 19, after nearly a year, to showcase the 75-year journey of the party’s mouthpiece, Murasoli. He spends time at the daily’s office premises on his wheelchair
2018
Karunanidhi visits party office at Anna Arivalayam at Teynampet. His son and DMK working president MK Stalin and principal secretary Durai Murugan welcomed him. Party sources claim to have seen the DMK leader spend time in his room at the party headquarters, with general secretary K Anbazhagan