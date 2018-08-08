Where the legend of Karunanidhi began

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : 1916

Dr TM Nair and Velludai Vendar alias P Theagaraya established a political party on January 20 — South Indian Liberal Federation, which, later became the Justice Party

1920

Justice Party won a landslide victory on November 20 and forms the government. P Theagaraya, president of the party, made A Subbarayulu Reddy the CM a month later. After his death, the Raja of Panagal became the CM in July 1921

1944

The Justice Party renamed as Dravida Kazhagam. Resolution for the change was called as ‘Annadurai resolution’

1949

Perarignar Anna founded the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on September 17 at Robinson Park in Royapuram, Chennai. There were 26 members, including Navalar Nedunchezhiyan, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, EVK Sampath and KA Mathiazhagan among others

1953

Rose to political relevance with Kallakudi protest on July 15. Dalmia — a north Indian businessman set up a cement factory in Kallakudi (a hamlet in Ariyalur district). To honour his contribution to the local development, the original name Kallakudi was replaced with Dalmiapuram. With Dravidian values rooted deep in the Tamil soil, DMK decided to launch an agitation, with Karunanidhi leading the protesters, to restore the original name of the village — Kallakudi

1957

DMK, for the first time, contested in the general election. On February 10, the DMK won 15 Assembly seats and 2 parliamentary seats because of the oratorical skills of Arignar Anna

and Kalaignar Karunanidhi

Constituency — Kulithalai

Winning Margin - 8,296

(17.23% of total valid votes)

Winner — M Karunanidhi (IND)

Total votes 22,785

1959

DMK won the Chennai Corporation election and emerged as the single largest party. Anna presents a signet ring to Karunanidhi for leading the party to victory. DMK wins 45 seats, AP Arasu becomes DMK’s first

Mayor of Chennai

1967

DMK wins 138 seats in the election. On March 6, Anna takes oath as CM of Tamil Nadu and inaugurates the name board ‘Thamizhaga Arasu Thalaimai Seyalagam’ in Chennai

Anna takes three important decisions in his ministry — changes the name of the State from Madras to Tamil Nadu, enacts the self-respect marriage law, and passes the anti-Hindi resolution

1969

Karunanidhi elected to lead the party in the DMK’s MLAs meeting on February 9. Also elected as the leader of DMK in the legislative assembly.

The next day, Karunanidhi becomes CM for the first time

1969

Members of the DMK party select Kalaignar as DMK’s leader on July 27

1971

DMK wins 184 assembly seats. Karunanidhi becomes CM for the second time on March 15, 1971

1972

MGR was eliminated from DMK for anti-party activities

1975

On June 25, emergency was imposed. MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) enforced. Within 24 hours, DMK head council passes a resolution condemning it. This is the first resolution passed in India, condemning the emergency.

1976

DMK government dismissed on January 31 for passing the resolution. Several DMK leaders arrested under MISA. Stalin arrested on Feb 2, and imprisoned for a year.

Indira Gandhi dismisses

the DMK government amid corruption allegations in the Veeranam Water Project

1989

DMK wins elections. Forms the government for the third time on January 27

1991

DMK government was dismissed for the second time for working for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils. The ‘Otherwise’ section of the Article 356, which was never used before, was used to dismiss the government

Rajiv Gandhi assassinated. Centre dismisses DMK govt for supporting LTTE. DMK loses Assembly & parliament polls

1993

Expels protégé Vaiko. Accuses him of consipiring with LTTE. Move seen as way to ease the succession of Stalin

1996

DMK wins and Karunanidhi becomes CM for the 4th time. DMK and its allies won a historically significant 40 out of 40 and 221 out of 234 seats. In the same year, in a direct election, people elect MK Stalin as the Mayor of Chennai.

In the Centre, Tamil Nadu, for the first time, participates in the Centre in the ministries of both Prime Ministers — Deve Gowda and IK Gujral

1999

DMK wins the parliamentary election and takes part in the ministry of Prime Minister Vajpayee

2003

Stalin elected as the deputy general secretary at DMK general body meeting

2004

The UPA alliance headed by DMK in TN wins all 40 out of 40 seats and takes part in the ministry of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

2006

DMK forms government for the 6th time on May 13. Karunanidhi becomes CM for the 5th time

2008

Stalin elected as treasurer of DMK. Given the post for his hard work during parliamentary election and his tireless services to the party

2009

DMK won an overwhelming victory in the parliamentary election and took part in the central government

2009

Stalin became Deputy CM on May 29

Nov 2010

2G scam explodes. A Raja resigns as Telecom Minister. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi named as suspect

2011

For the 12th consecutive time, DMK president Karunanidhi, wins at his native place, Thiruvarur

2014

For the 11th time Karunanidhi elected as president of DMK

2015

K Anbazhagan re-elected as general secretary for the 9th consecutive time and Stalin re-elected as treasurer

2016

Karunanidhi signs attendance register on Aug 26, marking his second appearance in the House after AIADMK comes to power. “Do not worry that I have reached 93,” he said, adding that he would leave this world only after achieving what the DMK sought to achieve in TN; and securing a mega victory for the party

2017

Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan meets Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital on May 27, where he was admitted in December 2016 due to difficulty in breathing. Two days later, partially recovers from tracheotomy and regains his speech

2017

Karunanidhi made his first public appearance on Oct 19, after nearly a year, to showcase the 75-year journey of the party’s mouthpiece, Murasoli. He spends time at the daily’s office premises on his wheelchair

2018

Karunanidhi visits party office at Anna Arivalayam at Teynampet. His son and DMK working president MK Stalin and principal secretary Durai Murugan welcomed him. Party sources claim to have seen the DMK leader spend time in his room at the party headquarters, with general secretary K Anbazhagan