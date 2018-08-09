As social justice crusader, Karunanidhi achieved what none dared to

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Muthuvel Karunanidhi would be remembered as the champion of social justice, the plank of Dravidian ideology.

The burning desire to uplift the downtrodden and give them a life of dignity guided him throughout his long political career.

Arunthathiyars celebrated him when he took the initiative to provide them specific reservation during his last stint as Chief Minister, during 2006-11.

When the bill was passed in the State Assembly, senior DMK leader VP Duraisamy, then Deputy Speaker, broke down and fumbled for words to praise him.

He fulfilled the aspirations of Vanniars when he announced 20 per cent quota for a host of backward castes.

His actions won Karunanidhi hearts of one of most oppressed castes but not without brickbats.

“What he achieved on the social justice front cannot be matched by anyone. He set several milestones in the social history of Tamil Nadu,” recalls K Thirunavukkarasu, Dravidian historian.

Another notable achievement of the five-time Chief Minister is the path-breaking initiative of promoting equality in the appointment of temple priests.

Fighting for social justice and laying the platform for oppressed sections, Karunanidhi was instrumental in making a Dalit rise through the ranks to become a judge in the Madras HC. Also, Karunanidhi played a key role in ensuring women inherited ancestral property.

Admirers see Karunanidhi as a man of action and not one of empty rhetoric. For he implemented whatever he promised to the people of Tamil Nadu. None can contest the claim that his path-breaking measures led to significant social development.