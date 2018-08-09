Home States Tamil Nadu

CPCB issues order to shut  pharma firm over violation in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a directive to a pharma company based in Kancheepuram district to shut down operations with immediate effect as it failed to comply with regulatory provi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a directive to a pharma company based in Kancheepuram district to shut down operations with immediate effect as it failed to comply with regulatory provisions.Anjan Drugs located in Alathur in Thiruporur taluk has failed to comply with the CPCB policy of April 2, 2018 that stipulated installation of online continuous effluent or emission monitoring system and connecting it with the CPCB server.

Under the CPCB policy, new industries, falling under 17 categories for which the CPCB has not made any prior communication regarding installation of online continuous effluent or emission monitoring system with the CPCB server, will be getting directions within 30 days of notice asking them to provide connectivity with the CPCB server.

CPCB sources said that the IT division of CPCB on April 2, 2018 found during verification of online data connectivity of Anjan Drugs, which obtained India e-Track site, that it was not connected to the server.
Sources said that after a show-cause notice was issued on April 13, 2018 to connect the monitoring system with the CPCB server, the pharma company promised to connect the effluent and emission monitoring system on June 1, 2018.

But on July 12, 2018, when inspection was carried out, it was found that the unit failed to adhere to the notice.In exercise of powers vested under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, direction have been issued to shut down operations with immediate effect for violation of standards and rules notified.

