Decision to dilute Fisheries Science bachelors course draws flak in Tamil Nadu

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a controversial move, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries has diluted the Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.FSc) course which would hamper the career options of hundreds of fisheries graduates. On August 1, Fisheries department Principal Secretary K Gopal issued a gazette notification equating B.FSc with M.Sc (Zoology) or Marine Biology or Coastal Aquaculture or Mariculture or Special Zoology or Coastal Engineering or Oceanography awarded by any university or institution recognised by University Grants Commission.

Fisheries graduates claim this decision will cast a shadow on their job opportunities. As of now, only B.FSc graduates are eligible for the post of inspector of fisheries and M.FSc graduates can directly become Assistant Director of Fisheries. Ironically, both M.FSc and B.FSc courses are exclusively offered by Tamil Nadu Fisheries University (TNFU) and two State-run fisheries colleges in Thoothukudi and Ponneri, started to cater to manpower needs of fisheries department and fisheries sector. The government spends a huge sum to run these specialised institutions.

“When that is the case, such an attempt (latest decision) defies logic. Tamil Nadu which has 1,076 km coastline, thrives on fisheries and is one of the leading States in aquaculture. The sector needs professionals, who understand the challenges of the industry and can carry out in-depth research. If you equate fisheries graduate with other degree holders, then you are asking a chemist to prescribe medicine for the patients,” said a representative of Students Association of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. The students have already made representation to the Fisheries Minister, Secretary, Commissioner of Fisheries, Vice-chancellor of TNFU and others concerned airing their apprehensions.

For the development of fisheries and for furthering the advancement of learning and research in fisheries science, the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa established a separate university for fisheries in 2012 at Nagapattinam. Several faculty members of TNFU have also voiced their concerns. “Yes, there is little unrest among students. Government should not have taken such a step. We have enough manpower to meet the requirement of the department and the sector. There is no need to look beyond the discipline,” a TNFU professor said seeking anonymity.

However, this is not the first time such a move is being mooted. In 2007 and 2011, similar orders were passed, but didn’t take effect as there was huge outcry. A former Director-General of Indian Council of Agricltural Research (ICAR) S Ayyappan, who is an alumni of College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, had written to the Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department in 2007 requesting the State government not to equate M.FSc and B.FSc with other courses.

MSc marine biology, coastal aquaculture, applied zoology, ocean engineering courses are just two-year courses after any B.Sc degree. Whereas B.FSc is a four-year course designed by ICAR syllabus to cater to the need of State fisheries department. In the letter, Ayyappan said B.FSc and M.FSc provide specific training in different aspects of fisheries science. Other courses cannot be compared with these applied science courses.