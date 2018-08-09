Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers ride overnight to get one last glimpse of M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu

Farmers are the largest section of people who benefited the most from the schemes launched by Karunanidhi whenever he was in power.

Published: 09th August 2018

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was nothing but respect and passion they had for their leader M Karunanidhi that spurred a group of five farmers from Vellore to travel over 200 km overnight by two-wheelers to have a glimpse of DMK patriarch’s face for the last time. Karunakaran, Raghupathi, Dayalan, Krishnamurthy and Nehru, paddy farmers from Kuppadichatham village in Arcot taluk, left home on Tuesday evening minutes after they heard the news about the leader’s death. “At short notice, we couldn’t get bus or train. So we decided to leave for Chennai by two bikes,” said Raghupathi.

Clad in crisp white shirts, they had a photo of the DMK leader neatly tucked in all of their pockets. “Before the High Court verdict, we decided we won’t leave until Kalaignar gets the burial he deserves on the Marina Beach next to Anna,” said Krishnamurthy. The uzhavar sandhai, launched in 1999, was one of the most popular projects launched by the Karunanidhi government aimed to benefit farmers and rural voters.

