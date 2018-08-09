Home States Tamil Nadu

Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris to get heavy rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain in ghat areas of Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts in the next 48 hours.B

Published: 09th August 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain in ghat areas of Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts in the next 48 hours.Back to back low pressures in Bay of Bengal will bring more rain to ghat areas. The current low pressure near Odisha will fizzle out on Thursday, but next monsoon low again forms in Odisha and next good spell will start around 13/14th of August, weathermen said. Meanwhile, the convective rainfall has picked-up in Chennai bringing rain daily. It is has become regular for Chennaites to receive a good spell of rain during late evenings. 

