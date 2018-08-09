Home States Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi: Transwomen recall man who gave them ‘identity’

 My identity was marred by derogatory terminologies and this changed after Kalaignar honoured us by calling us as Thirunangai, said Saroja, a transwoman, clad in a black saree printed with

Published: 09th August 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My identity was marred by derogatory terminologies and this changed after Kalaignar honoured us by calling us as Thirunangai, said Saroja, a transwoman, clad in a black saree printed with large red polka dots, symbolising the DMK party flag.Recalling her struggle as an adolescent, she said her family members ostracised her. To her, the name of Thirunangai made all the difference. “When the government recognised me, when my gender comes with the word respect embedded in it, it changed my world,’’ she said.

“Beyond just being respected, we could enjoy government benefits because he gave us voting rights,” she said. Having a voter ID, with their gender on it facilitated them to apply for other ID proofs, she said.
A grateful Saroja, said she now lived in a settlement created for them by the late DMK leader. “Without his inclusive welfare schemes, we would have lived in huts and other areas which made us vulnerable to exploitation,” she said, crying.

It was during Karunanidhi’s rule in 2008, Tamil Nadu established the country’s first-ever Transgender Persons Welfare Board. The board gave recognition to the third-gender for the first time through the “Aravani identity card”, allowing them to apply for family cards, voter IDs, and other documents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transwoman Karunanidhi death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects