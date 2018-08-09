Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC gave ‘last gift’ to the leader, says DMK working president Stalin

In a statement here on Wednesday, Stalin said that though the ruling party and those who remote-controlled it refused to give space for laying Karunanidhi to rest on the Marina.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

6.55 pmCasket with Karunanidhi’s mortal remains closed and lowered into burial pit7.00 pm Defence personnel give gun salute and Karunanidhi laid to rest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Profusely thanking the top leaders from across the country for their personal visit to Chennai to pay homage to the late DMK president, M Karunanidhi, on Wednesday, party’s working president MK Stalin also thanked the police personnel who took care to maintain law and order and the party cadre who maintained decorum.  In a statement here on Wednesday, Stalin said that though the ruling party and those who remote-controlled it refused to give space for laying Karunanidhi to rest on the Marina, the Madras High Court gave the ‘last gift’ to the late leader. Advising the party cadre not to drive vehicles at night time, he said they should reach their native places safely.

Casket bears his name as Kalaignar Mu Karunanidhi, DMK president, with date of birth and death. The coffin also bears the epitaph written by Karunanidhi 33 years ago, according to his son MK Stalin, and reads: One who worked without rest, now rests here (not seen in pic)

Karunanidhi death DMK working president Stalin

