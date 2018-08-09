MDMK to fly flags for seven days at half-mast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK party flags will fly at half mast for seven days as a mark of respect for the departed DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said party leader Vaiko. In a condolence message here on Wednesday, he said, “Have you (Karunanidhi) gone to return the heart that you borrowed from Arignar Anna?” Saying that his fame would not be diminished by time, Vaiko added that he offered his tears as condolences to the party that Karunanidhi held above his life and to ‘the commander’ who has now assumed leadership, referring to DMK leader MK Stalin.