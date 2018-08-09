Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK to fly flags for seven days at half-mast

 MDMK party flags will fly at half mast for seven days as a mark of respect for the departed DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said party leader Vaiko. 

Published: 09th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK party flags will fly at half mast for seven days as a mark of respect for the departed DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said party leader Vaiko. In a condolence message here on Wednesday, he said, “Have you (Karunanidhi) gone to return the heart that you borrowed from Arignar Anna?” Saying that his fame would not be diminished by time, Vaiko added that he offered his tears as condolences to the party that Karunanidhi held above his life and to ‘the commander’ who has now assumed leadership, referring to DMK leader MK Stalin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects