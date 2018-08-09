Sense of joy overshadows pall of gloom on Marina

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was laid to rest with full military honours next to his mentor at the iconic Anna Memorial along the Marina on Wednesday, a sense of joy overshadowed the sorrow among the DMK cadre. They said that Karunanidhi had beaten his rivals even after dying. The victory was yet to sink in among the lakhs of followers who had descended on Chennai to take part in the funeral of their beloved leader. This mini-exodus painted Kamarajar promenade with shades of red and black.

“We couldn’t sleep the whole night because it was in the hands of the court to decide our leader’s resting place. However, the ruling in our favour has given us energy” said V Ganesh, a DMK functionary who took part in the funeral procession from Rajaji Hall to Marina. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and union ministerPon Radhakrishnan paid their final respects to Karunanidhi by placing wreaths at the feet of the departed leader. Fisheries minister D Jayakumar represented the State government. M K Stalin received the national flag wrapped around his father’s body, with tears in his eyes, as darkness descended over the beachfront.