Home States Tamil Nadu

Sense of joy overshadows pall of gloom on Marina

When former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was laid to rest with full military honours next to his mentor at the iconic Anna Memorial along the Marina on Wednesday.

Published: 09th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was laid to rest with full military honours next to his mentor at the iconic Anna Memorial along the Marina on Wednesday, a sense of joy overshadowed the sorrow among the DMK cadre. They said that Karunanidhi had beaten his rivals even after dying.  The victory was yet to sink in among the lakhs of followers who had descended on Chennai to take part in the funeral of their beloved leader. This mini-exodus painted Kamarajar promenade with shades of red and black. 

“We couldn’t sleep the whole night because it was in the hands of the court to decide our leader’s resting place. However, the ruling in our favour has given us energy” said V Ganesh, a DMK functionary who took part in the funeral procession from Rajaji Hall to Marina.  Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda,  Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and union ministerPon Radhakrishnan paid their final respects to Karunanidhi by placing wreaths at the feet of the departed leader. Fisheries minister D Jayakumar represented the State government. M K Stalin received the national flag wrapped around his father’s body, with tears in his eyes, as darkness descended over the beachfront. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi death DMK chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects